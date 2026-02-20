Greenwood misses penalty as Beye makes losing Marseille start

Open Extended Reactions

BREST, France -- Habib Beye's reign as Marseille coach got off to a losing start as Ligue 1's top goal-scorer Mason Greenwood missed a penalty in Brest's 2-0 win on Friday.

Beye replaced Roberto De Zerbi this week after a miserable run that saw Marseille exit the Champions League and lose to archrivals Paris Saint-Germain 5-0.

But the former Newcastle and Aston Villa defender could not stop the rot that threatens Marseille's hopes of a European spot next year.

Two first-half headers from Ludovic Ajorque put Brest in the driving seat and he could have had a third had a fierce shot not rattled the bar.

Mason Greenwood missed a penalty in Marseille's loss to Brest. Franco Arland/Getty Images

Marseille came into the match more in the second half but Greenwood missed a golden chance to pull them back into the game seven minutes from time.

He was brought down by Daouda Guindo but his spot kick was well saved by Brest goalkeeper Gregoire Coudertt.

The result left Marseille winless in four Ligue 1 games and in fourth place, five points behind Lyon, who have a game in hand against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Brest climbed one place to 11th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.