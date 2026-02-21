Transfer rumors, news: Casemiro to join Messi or Ronaldo when he leaves Man United?

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the club in the summer and is drawing interest from Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, alongside a host of other clubs, while Real Madrid are attempting to beat Barcelona to the signing of Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck.

TRENDING RUMORS

Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, right, has plenty of options this summer. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is drawing interest from Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, The Sun reports. The MLS champions are one of several sides keen on signing him, alongside his childhood club, Sao Paulo, when he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer. FC Porto and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia are also reported to be among his admirers, although no decision over his long-term future has been made yet. The 33-year-old Brazil international had been at United since August 2022 when he signed from Real Madrid for a fee of €60 million.

- Real Madrid are attempting to beat Barcelona to the signing of Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, says AS reports that Real Madrid have lined up as their priority target this summer. Schlotterbeck, 26, is out of contract in June 2027 and wants to leave for a new challenge. The Germany international's transfer is valued at €50 million and Madrid are looking to get ahead of their LaLiga rivals to reinforce their defense this summer.

- Everton have made Chelsea striker Liam Delap their top summer target, according to Football Insider. Delap, 23, has struggled for regular game time since moving to West London last year in a £30 million deal from Ipswich Town. Toffees boss David Moyes remains "unconvinced" by the form of Beto and wants to bring in another forward to rival Thierno Barry. Delap has scored just one goal in the Premier League this season from 17 appearances, having largely played a backup role to João Pedro, and is under contract at Chelsea until 2031.

- Barcelona have sealed a deal to sign Norwich City youngster Ajay Tavares, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The 16-year-old winger, who is an England youth international, rejected several approaches from clubs in the German Bundesliga, as he only had eyes for Barça. Tavares is set to arrive in Spain on Sunday and will undergo his medical at the club early next week.

- The agents of Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi met with Roma and Borussia Dortmund this week, according to Nicolo Schira. The 28-year-old has already rejected several contract offers from Bournemouth, and is now expected to leave the Premier League club on a free transfer in the summer. Juventus are also said to be keen on signing Senesi, with Lloyd Kelly linked with a return to England.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:20 Gomez: Obed Vargas' Atletico Madrid move 'amazing news for Mexican football' Herculez Gomez reacts to Mexican midfielder Obed Vargas making the move to Atletico Madrid from MLS side Seattle Sounders.

OTHER RUMORS

- Contrary to recent reports, Bayern Munich have no interest in signing Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes. (Christian Falk)

- Wolves are resigned to losing Mateus Mané this summer, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal keen on the 18-year-old forward. (Caught Offside)

- Arsenal and Liverpool have been dealt a transfer blow, as teenage forward Lennart Karl is expected to pen a long-term deal at Bayern Munich. (TEAMtalk)

- Nottingham Forest are exploring a loan move for Arsenal goalkeeper Tommy Setford. (Football Transfers)

- Several Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, have sent their scouts to monitor Atalanta wonderkid Honest Ahanor. The 17-year-old defender is also being monitored by Napoli. (Nicolo Schira).

- Sparta Prague have agreed a deal to sign center back Viktor Vitályos from MTK Budapest. The Czech club are expected to pay €2 million to sign the youngster. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane, who is the current manager of Ferencváros, is a contender to replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace when the Austrian departs in the summer. (TalkSPORT)

- Aston Villa's option to make Harvey Elliott's transfer permanent from Liverpool for £35 million can only be activated by Premier League appearances. (Sky Sports News)

- Sacramento Republic have signed MLS veteran midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye. (Tom Bogert)

- Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring young Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy, who is currently on loan at Rayo Vallecano. (Ekrem Konur)