Barcelona players having 'open and honest' meetings to arrest poor form - Hansi Flick

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said there have been "open and honest" meetings with his players as the Spanish champions attempt to steer their season back on track after back-to-back defeats.

Barça followed up last week's 4-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal with a 2-1 defeat at Girona in LaLiga on Monday.

As a result, they have been leapfrogged by Real Madrid at the top of the table ahead of Sunday's game against Levante at Spotify Camp Nou.

"After two defeats, and also not the best performances, it was good to have two days off this week," Flick said in a news conference on Saturday.

"We have to get back our confidence. It's normal when you lose, and you play not good, maybe you have some doubts about your performances.

"We spoke very honest, very open, two days ago and again today. This is the key for the next matches. We have to have the hunger to win these games."

Hansi Flick's Barcelona are two points behind league leaders in the LaLiga table. Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

After Monday's reverse in Girona, Barça's players were given Tuesday and Wednesday off.

They returned to training on Thursday, when the first team meeting was held, with another discussion taking place before Saturday's session as Flick sought input from the players about what has gone wrong recently.

"Everyone is convinced about what we are doing," Flick added when asked if the players still bought into his style of play with an aggressively high line and intense pressing.

"We were very honest and very open, not only me telling them what to do; I wanted to ask them, too. It's normal. It's how I manage the team.

"It's important because we need leaders on the pitch, so it's important they can say something. I want the players to feel the responsibility about this situation and I think they do it."

Saturday's discussion overran by more than an hour, with training starting later than planned and slightly delaying the start time for Flick's news conference.

"We receive too many chances from the opponents against us, so we spoke about that, what we have to make better, what is necessary to come back on our way," he said when asked about the delay.

"It was open discussion, very important, but I have to be clear at the end and I was. This is important, to speak about situations. This is what we did. It took a bit longer than normal."

- Harry Kane transfer contact made by Barcelona presidential nominee

- Messi will score 900th goal in 2026. Can he reach 1,000? Can he pass Ronaldo?

- Barcelona transfer questions: Let Lewandowski, Rashford go?

Barça will welcome Marcus Rashford and Pedri back from injury against Levante this weekend, while Gavi is also close to a return to action after training with the team this week for the first time since September.

"Rashford is back, Pedri is back and also with Gavi, it's a huge step to be back with the group," Flick said. "These are positive things.

"Pedri can play some minutes on Sunday. He's an important player for us. On the pitch, he's a different kind of leader because of his quality. .

"[With Gavi it's] step be step. Hopefully he's back soon. The physios do a fantastic job with him; it's great to see him back on this level."