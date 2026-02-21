Man City's 'massive' win over Newcastle piles pressure on Arsenal

Are Man City more confident in title charge after win vs. Newcastle (2:02)

Pep Guardiola hailed a "massive" win after title-chasing Manchester City held on for a crucial yet nervy victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Nico O'Reilly struck twice as City edged out the Magpies 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to two points.

Manager Guardiola now wants his players to focus on their next game, at Leeds next Saturday, without getting distracted by the wider title picture.

The City boss said: "It was massive. Newcastle are an incredible team.

"That game today is what we are going to face in the next 11. Every game will be like that, a battle.

"Now we have three days off. I say to them 'what you have to do is take a lot of caipirinhas and daiquiris in these next three days, enjoy life,' and then we make proper sessions and go to Leeds.

"That is the proper way. If we say 'we win this, then Arsenal do this or Aston Villa' ... [you get a] slap in the face and what you thought [would happen], the opposite happens.

"I know how difficult it will be. Just win the next game, keep going, never give up. Ten games is a lot in the Premier League. Many things are going to happen."

Buoyed by Arsenal's unexpected draw against Wolves in midweek, the game began amid a raucous atmosphere.

The mood was more anxious by the end as Newcastle pressed late on, but Guardiola felt the crowd helped City to the three points.

"The vibe and the connection with our fans today was the best of the season," he said. "We have five [home] games left in the Premier League and we need that vibe."

O'Reilly's double came either side of a deflected Lewis Hall equaliser, rewarding City for a strong first-half showing.

"The win was the most important thing," O'Reilly said. "Try to close the gap as well as apply as much pressure as possible, but [I'm] also very happy with the two goals.

"It's a lot of games to go, we just need to take each game as it comes."

