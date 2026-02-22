Burnley, Chelsea condemn racist abuse of Hannibal Mejbri, Wesley Fofana

Burnley and Chelsea have condemned online racist abuse directed at their respective players, Hannibal Mejbri and Wesley Fofana, following Saturday's 1-1 draw between the teams.
Fofana was sent off for two yellow cards, the first of which came for a foul on Mejbri.
Midfielder Mejbri shared an image of the racist abuse he had received, writing on Instagram: "It's 2026 and there still ppl like that ... Educate yourself and your kids pls."
Burnley said they were "disgusted" by the abuse and confirmed they had reported the incident to Instagram's parent company, Meta, the Premier League and police.
"Everyone at Burnley FC is disgusted by the online racist abuse directed at Hannibal following today's Premier League fixture," the club said.
"There is no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly.
"The Club continues to be unequivocal in its stance -- we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination."
Fofana also shared screenshots of racist messages he had received.
"2026, it's still the same thing, nothing changes," he wrote. "These people are never punished. You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything."
Chelsea said they would "work with the relevant authorities and platforms in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action."
"Chelsea Football Club is appalled and disgusted by vile online racist abuse directed at Wesley Fofana," the club said.
"The targeted racist abuse Wes has been subjected to following today's Premier League fixture against Burnley is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.
"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and runs counter to the values of the game and everything we stand for as a club. There is no room for racism."
"We stand unequivocally with Wes. He has our full support, as do all our players who are too often forced to endure this hatred simply for doing their job."