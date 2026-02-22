Burnley, Chelsea condemn racist abuse of Hannibal Mejbri, Wesley Fofana

Burnley and Chelsea have condemned online racist abuse directed at their respective players, Hannibal Mejbri and Wesley Fofana, following Saturday's 1-1 draw between the teams.

Fofana was sent off for two yellow cards, the first of which came for a foul on Mejbri.

Midfielder Mejbri shared an image of the racist abuse he had received, writing on Instagram: "It's 2026 and there still ppl like that ... Educate yourself and your kids pls."

Burnley said they were "disgusted" by the abuse and confirmed they had reported the incident to Instagram's parent company, Meta, the Premier League and police.

"Everyone at Burnley FC is disgusted by the online racist abuse directed at Hannibal following today's Premier League fixture," the club said.

"There is no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly.