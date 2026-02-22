Transfer rumors, news: Spurs, Newcastle eye Darwin Núñez

Don Hutchison believes Tottenham will be able to get a point from their game against Arsenal in the Premier League. (1:32)

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United after falling out of favor at Al Hilal, while Julián Álvarez will priortize a move to Barcelona if he leaves Atlético Madrid.

Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, left, could be heading back to the Premier League. Fayez Nureldine / AFP via Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez if the former Liverpool striker becomes available, as reported by TEAMtalk. The 26-year-old has been left out of the Saudi club's league and cup squads due to strict foreign-player quotas following the arrival of Karim Benzema. Atlético Madrid and Juventus are also long-term admirers of the Uruguay international and would both be interested in a move if the opportunity arose and the finances were within their reach.

- If Julián Álvarez leaves Atlético this summer, the striker will priortize a move to Barcelona over Liverpool or Arsenal, says Football Insider. Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal are exploring the possibility of launching a summer move for Álvarez, as Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta negotiated the Argentina international's €95 million transfer from Manchester City in August 2024. But it appears the player has other ideas over a future destination.

- Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Mateus Mané, according to TEAMtalk. They join a flurry of Premier League clubs looking at the 18-year-old as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton have all been keeping close tabs on his progress. Mane is happy with how his situation with Wolves has progressed in recent months and isn't in a rush to leave the club, although the opportunity to join a top side could interest him, especially if his current side are relegated.

- Barcelona like Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong and are monitoring him, says Fabrizio Romano. They will face plenty of competition for the 22-year-old, with Fulham following his situation, while Levante received a late €30 million offer from CSKA Moscow in the last transfer window, which they were ready to accept until Etta Eyong stated that he didn't want to move.

- Internazionale will trigger the option to make Man City defender Manuel Akanji's loan deal permanent for €15 million, according to Nicolo Schira. Inter have already agreed personal terms on a contract that will be worth €3.75 million-a-year and run until 2028, with the option for an extra year. Inter have an obligation to complete the deal if they win the league, yet they will sign the 27-year-old even if that isn't triggered.

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal are in talks over an €80 million summer move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. (Football Transfers)

- Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all particularly attentive regarding Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown. (Caught Offside)

- Aston Villa plan on triggering their clause to make Douglas Luiz's loan from Juventus permanent for €25 million plus €3.5 million in add-ons. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are among the clubs monitoring Lyon attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc at around €50 million. (Daily Mail)

- Liverpool could look to offload Cody Gakpo in the summer if they identify a top left-wing option. (Football Insider)

- Lois Openda is not part of Juventus' plans for next season and the Serie A club will try to offload him in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United hold a concrete interest in Wolves left back Hugo Bueno, as they look for a player to provide cover and competition for Lewis Hall. (Football Insider)

- Liam Rosenior doesn't want Chelsea to let Trevoh Chalobah leave amid Aston Villa's interest in the center back. (Football Insider)

- Several German Bundesliga and Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi. (Nicolo Schira)

- Genoa have offered Caleb Ekuban a new contract that would run until 2028. (Nicolo Schira)