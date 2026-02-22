Sheffield Wednesday relegated from Championship in record time

Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield Wednesday became the first team in English Football League history to be relegated in February after being beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United in a bad-tempered Steel City derby.

The Blades led 2-0 when they had Kalvin Phillips sent-off early in the second half, while the visitors had Gabriel Otegbayo dismissed with just a minute remaining as their fightback fell short.

Early goals from Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows had put the home side in full control.

Wednesday were given hope when they pulled a goal back through Charlie McNeill four minutes after Phillips was red-carded, but an equaliser never looked like coming at Bramall Lane.

Relegation comes during a season when Wednesday have been swimming against the tide following major off-the-field problems.

After wages went unpaid on various occasions during Dejphon Chansiri's ownership of the club, Wednesday were deducted 12 points in October after going into administration.

They were then hit with a further deduction of six points in December for "multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations."

Sheffield Wednesday have been playing amid financial uncertainty. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

The Owls have managed only one win and eight draws this season and fate decided their arch rivals would deliver the final blow, ending Wednesday's Championship status after three seasons.

Seny Dieng -- the seventh keeper to play for Wednesday this season after being signed on an emergency seven-day loan from Middlesbrough -- had to pick the ball out of the net in only the second minute.

The goal came when Joel Ndala's poor clearance went straight to Gustavo Hamer just outside the box and he slipped a great ball through to Bamford, who finished with ease.

As the home side looked to build on their fast start, skipper Japhet Tanganga fired over from a good position, Burrows shot wide and Callum O'Hare's effort beat Dieng but struck the keeper's near post.

The second goal came in the 19th minute when a good move down the left ended with Sydie Peck picking out Burrows' run and he fired confidently past Dieng.

There was a flare-up in the first half which brought most of the players together after Hamer clashed with Jamal Lowe.

And Sheffield United were reduced to 10 men four minutes are the interval when Phillips was shown a red card after leaving a foot in following a challenge on Svante Ingelsson.

Wednesday made the man advantage count in the 53rd minute, scoring with their first meaningful effort on goal when McNeill fired inside Michael Cooper's left-hand post from just inside the area.

They failed to carve out another serious goalscoring opportunity, however.

And when Otegbayo was ordered off in the 90th minute after picking up his second yellow card for hauling down Tyrese Campbell, it ended any hopes of a miraculous late turnaround that would have given the Owls a reprieve from relegation for at least a few more days.

