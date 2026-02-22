Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates from north London derby

Do Tottenham have any hope vs. Arsenal in the North London derby? (1:13)

Arsenal are looking to get their title tilt back on track against neighbours Tottenham, who have a new boss in Igor Tudor, and you can follow the updates from the north London derby live on ESPN.

The Gunners have drawn each of their last two league games -- the most recent of which was against bottom-side Wolves -- to allow Manchester City to come within two points of them at the top.

Spurs may be on the other end of the table, but the stakes remain as high for them. New boss Tudor is thrown straight into the deep end, as he attempts to lift the club away from a relegation battle.

Eberechi Eze, who scored a hat trick last time out against Spurs, starts for the Gunners while captain Martin Odegaard also returns to the bench after missing the Wolves clash through injury.

Randal Kolo Muani gets the nod up front in Tudor's first game in charge, with Dominic Solanke on the bench.

Arsenal have won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in each of the last three seasons, and claimed a resounding 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. But past performances matter little in derbies like this, and Sunday's clash will be a test of mettle as much as of talent.