Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms commitment: 'I belong to Saudi Arabia'

Cristiano Ronaldo said he is happy with his time in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, after a recent dispute with his club saw him miss two league matches.

Ronaldo, 41, had previously sat out of his side's 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Feb. 2, and their 2-0 win vs. Al-Ittihad on Feb. 6.

Sources had previously told ESPN that Ronaldo was unhappy with the lack of financial support for his side in the transfer window.

The Portuguese forward was said to be unhappy that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) did not invest in the team, while their rivals Al-Hilal, also owned by PIF, made a move for his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

He returned to score against Al-Fateh on Feb. 14, before notching a brace in Saturday's 4-0 rout of Al-Nazem, which moved them top.

"I'm very happy. As I say many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia," Ronaldo said in an interview with broadcaster Thmanyah.

"It's a country that welcomes very well to me, to my family and friends. I'm happy here, I want to continue here."

"The most important is we keep pushing, we're there at the top, we don't know the results of the other opponents. Let's see, we do our job, win, make pressure and let's see at the end of the season.

"We are on track, we are back, we are good, we have confidence. I'm very proud," Ronaldo concluded.

Ronaldo ended his boycott after his main demands from the PIF were met -- which included management authority being restored to club executives Simão Coutinho and José Semedo, as well as pay of overdue salaries, sources had previously told ESPN.

Having signed a two-year contract extension last June, he is currently set to play for Al-Nassr until summer 2027.