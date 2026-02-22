MLS reviewing alleged video of Lionel Messi entering officials' locker room

Open Extended Reactions

Major League Soccer is investigating allegations that Lionel Messi gained unauthorized access to the officials' locker room following the match between Inter Miami and LAFC on Saturday at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

MLS was made aware of the incident after a video began circulating of the Inter Miami captain appearing to enter the referees' premises momentarily.

Chris Rivett, Professional Referee Organization director of communications, however, confirmed to ESPN that Messi did not enter the officials' locker room.

"After speaking with match officials, we can confirm he did not enter the premises," Rivett said.

Lionel Messi played the full 90 mins as Inter Miami fell to a 3-0 defeat at LAFC. Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/MLS via Getty Images

The MLS Disciplinary Committee usually announces all decisions before the next round of matches; however, deliberation times can vary depending on the investigation. Players also possess the ability to appeal against the ruling, delaying the announcement of any decision further.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed he did not see Messi upset when asked if the player was bothered with the officiating throughout the match.

"No, no, no I didn't see anything. The truth is that the match finished and then I went into the locker room," he said in the post-match press conference.

Inter Miami visits Orlando City next on March 1 at Inter&Co Stadium.