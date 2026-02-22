Sonia Bompastor praises Chelsea refound form after FA Cup win

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has praised her team's rebound after suffering back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Manchester City, following their 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

The result sees them through to the FA Cup quarterfinals and adds momentum heading into the League Cup final against the same opponent in Bristol.

"I think if you reflect on the game, probably we deserve to win," Bompastor said post-match. "I think we had a strong start. We had a great first half we created but we couldn't score in those big moments in the game. Overall I think our performance was great.

"I'm really pleased because this competition is really special for us. We want to go as far as possible and, I think it was a tight game because Man United are great team and that's why also it wasn't easy but really pleased with the result and the performance."

Naomi Girma won the FA Cup quarterfinal tie for Chelsea. Photo by Harry Murphy - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Blues faced a tough period following the 2-0 loss to Arsenal and 5-1 loss to Manchester City but have responded well, beating Spurs and Liverpool both 2-0 and defeating United 2-1 after extra time.

"I don't think people understand sometimes the team dynamic, the cohesion, the confidence, how crucial is it to perform," she added. "I think we have been through tough moments with some decisions that impacted the squad and the players so for that reason I think it shows a lot.

"It's really easy when you are winning games to be happy to keep going, but when you are in tough moments, maybe not getting the performances you want or the results you want, that's where you see true people and I've learned a lot about myself first of all, but also about my players, my staff.

"I know now we can be in a really good position because having faced that moment, I know the quality we have in the squad, it'll help because the season will still be long. We will have some tough games in the future and I know having faced this situation, it will help a lot in the future."

- Chelsea snatch extra-time winner against Manchester United in FA Cup

- Keogh: Kerr gives Chelsea a boost in FA Cup, as Man United run out of steam

- UWCL talking points: Are Arsenal favorites vs. Chelsea? Can Madrid scare Barça?

Sam Kerr was the game changer, scoring six minutes after being subbed on and changing the complexion of the game.

Despite United equalising soon after, Chelsea's resilience was too much after extra-time with Naomi Girma sealing the winner early on, undoing a stalwart United defence that began to waver following their midweek Champions League playoff games.

The club won't be able to rely on her for the League Cup final as she will be with Australia for the Asian Cup and could potentially miss the Champions League first leg against Arsenal, too, due to travel and fitness protocols during the short turn around between the games.

Bompastor said she is not worried about Kerr going on international duty after struggling for minutes -- she has one start in 14 WSL games -- and believes it could aid her return to her former ability.

"I think she'll come back with a lot of confidence and that's the most important thing for me because I think she'll be in the good place again being back with us to perform at our best and to contribute to help the team to perform.

"She was able to impact in the best way possible, being able to score and contribute to the performance and to the fact we won the game. I'm really pleased for her.

"I know it's been a little bit tough with many things, not getting the minutes she wanted but to finish in this performance, bringing the part she brought into the game today, going into international break will be great for her confidence and I know she'll be ready for the business end of the season."