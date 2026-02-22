Arteta says 'ashamed' Arsenal showed grit in Tottenham win

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Mikel Arteta said Arsenal "showed what we're made of" in Sunday's 4-1 win at Tottenham after feeling "ashamed" by their previous draw at Wolves.

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres both scored twice as the Gunners produced an emphatic north London derby display to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners' durability has been repeatedly questioned this season and that criticism grew louder after throwing away a lead to draw 2-2 against bottom club Wolves in midweek.

However, they responded impressively to Randal Kolo Muani's 34th-minute equaliser with three second-half goals, which give them a fifth consecutive win over Spurs -- their best run since 1989.

"It feels like we showed what we are made of," Arteta said after the match. "But then you have to show it again and again and again because if you have to just analyse how you feel after every game, it's a massive rollercoaster and it's not sustainable.

"I cannot be prouder and happier for what I've seen out there, but especially the way we lived the last 72 hours because I think this game in particular needed some context.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with players on the sidelines during their win over Tottenham. Getty Images

"After what happened against Wolves and the manner that we lost two points in the last kick of the game, it was tough. But that's the beauty of this game. There is no explanation watching the game back how the hell we draw that game. From any angle, you watch it back and say 'it's impossible.' and you have to watch it again and say it's not going to happen.

"But it happened, and then you have to lift yourself up because you're feeling angry, upset, [and] ashamed at some point. And we are all different nationalities, we all have different feelings, and then you have to bring everybody together. And it's been a joy to spend that time together with them, to align everybody and to say, 'OK, what is going to be happening in the next chapter?'"

Both Arsenal and Manchester City, who have a game in hand over the Gunners, now have a rare week off before their next fixtures. Pep Guardiola suggested that he would allow his City players to "take a lot of caipirinhas, daiquiris in these three days" before refocusing.

Asked whether he would do the same, Arteta said: "I don't drink cocktails. So, no, we will do our own thing.

"The amount of games that we are playing in every competition is just incredible and it gives you a chance to actually take a little breath, analyse what we're doing and go again until the international break. We're going to have a lot of games again."