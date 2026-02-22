Raheem Sterling returns to competitive action after nine months for Feyenoord

Open Extended Reactions

Raheem Sterling made his first competitive appearance since May 2025 on Sunday when he came off the bench for Feyenoord in their 2-1 Eredivisie win over Telstar.

The former England international replaced Gijs Smal just after the hour mark.

Sterling, 31, made the move to Rotterdam on loan until the end of the season from Chelsea, where had been previously been training separately from the squad.

Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie said on Friday that while he was impressed by Sterling's "exceptional quality," he was not ready to play 90 minutes yet.

The winger's last appearance prior was for Arsenal, on loan from Chelsea, in a 2-1 win against Southampton on May 25, 2025.