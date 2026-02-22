Wolves condemn 'abhorrent, unlawful' abuse of Tolu Arokodare

Wolves have reported "abhorrent and unlawful" racist abuse against striker Tolu Arokodare, who has become the latest Premier League player to be subjected to discriminatory social media attacks.

Arokodare missed a penalty in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and subsequently received racist abuse from several accounts, according to a club statement.

The news follows similar treatment doled out to Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri, who were targeted online after their teams drew 1-1 on Saturday.

"Wolves are disgusted by numerous instances of racist abuse, from multiple perpetrators, directed at Tolu Arokodare on social media following today's fixture against Crystal Palace," the midlands club said.

"There is no place for racism -- in football, online, or anywhere in society. We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Tolu has our full and unwavering support.

"No player should be subjected to such hatred simply for doing their job. We stand firmly alongside him, and alongside all footballers who are forced to endure this abuse from anonymous accounts acting with apparent impunity.

"The club has reported the posts to the relevant platforms and will work with the Premier League and the authorities to help identify those responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken. We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination."

Arokodare said in an Instagram story: "It's still unbelievable to me that we're playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences.

"These individuals should have no place in our game and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are."

Europe's governing body, UEFA, last week began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior that he was racially abused on the pitch by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon. The Argentinian has denied the allegations.

Fofana, who shared images of messages directed to his Instagram account, had earlier offered a pessimistic take on the process.

"2026, it's still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished," he posted.

"You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything."

Mejbri had earlier also shared abusive messages he had received and wrote on his Instagram story: "It's 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please."

Chelsea said: "We stand unequivocally with Wes. He has our full support, as do all our players who are too often forced to endure this hatred simply for doing their job.

"We will work with the relevant authorities and platforms in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action."

Burnley added: "There is no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly."

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said in a statement on Sunday: "Players are standing up to discrimination, and we've had record reports to Kick It Out from across football this season, but we recognise the frustration in how it continues to fester online.

"Words matter, but actions are more important. Football is working together to tackle this issue alongside the UK Football Policing Unit and Ofcom, but social media companies must do more to offer protections to players and help improve accountability when incidents occur."