Ten players to watch at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup

ESPN's The Far Post asks if Matildas skipper has the most pressure to perform of all her teammates heading into a home Asian Cup. (1:01)

Is Sam Kerr the most under pressure Matilda at the Asian Cup? (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Starting March 1, the continent's biggest names will gather in Australia as the AFC Women's Asian Cup once again goes up for grabs.

In a blink of an eye, four years have passed since China ended Japan's dominance from the previous two tournaments by claiming a record-extending ninth crown.

As always, the platform is set for some of Asia's brightest stars to once again showcase their talents -- but there will also be an opportunity for some less-heralded players to shine under the bright lights in Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast.

Here, we look at 10 players to keep an eye out for at the 2026 edition of the Women's Asian Cup.

Choe Il-Son, 19, looms as one of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup breakout stars. Buda Mendes - FIFA

Two years ago, at just 17 years of age, Choe turned in one of the most remarkable set of performances for the Eastern Azaleas.

In March, she started every game as North Korea won the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup -- scoring five goals in the process. Then, in September, as the North Koreans claimed a record-equalling third FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup crown, her six goals would see her claim both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards.

Her remarkable ability to compete -- and excel -- against the world's best who were effectively three age groups above was further highlighted a month later when she dropped back down to feature at the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, where North Korea also emerged triumphant.

While North Korea are the Women's Asian Cup's joint-most-successful side after China with three titles, it has been 18 years since they were last continental champions. In Choe, they may have the perfect prodigy for a title challenge -- both now, and in the future.

play 1:25 Matildas better for Fowler inclusion despite lack of buildup ESPN's The Far Post discuss Mary Fowler's inclusion in the Asian Cup squad, despite her only playing 15 minutes of football since she returned from an ACL injury.

For over a decade, the Matildas' fortunes have largely revolved around Sam Kerr -- their all-time top scorer with 69 goals from 131 caps. Nonetheless, an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in January 2024 would see the Chelsea star absent from international duty for a total of 725 days until her return last October.

Kerr's absence did pave the way for someone to step up as the Matildas' talisman and, in terms of sheer talent and star power, there was arguably no better candidate than Fowler.

Fowler was still a relatively precocious talent when she featured at the last Women's Asian Cup as an 18-year-old, notching goals against Indonesia and the Philippines, but is now a bona fide star of the game with 63 caps to her name and still only 23.

Unfortunately for Fowler, she too has had to recover from an ACL injury and faced a far-shorter rehabilitation period than usual, but has since returned to action -- albeit with just 78 minutes in her legs since returning for Manchester City at the start of February.

Any doubts Fowler might miss out on the tournament have since been extinguished given her inclusion in Australia's final 26-player squad. But just how big a role Fowler and her undeniable game-changing ability could perhaps be the reason to keep an eye on her.

Olivia McDaniel | 28 | Philippines

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel will be vital to the Philippines' hopes in Group A. James Worsfold/Getty Images

The Philippines made history at the last Asian Cup when they made a historic run to the semifinals to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

Since then, they have won a first ASEAN Women's Championship, reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Games, and claimed their first-ever gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games to enhance the Filipinas' status as a rising force in women's football.

At continental level, they are making a habit of punching above their weight, which also means that -- at times -- the Philippines do encounter their fair share of matches where their backs are against the wall.

It does then help to have an indomitable last line of defence in the form of goalkeeper McDaniel, who has time and time again come to their rescue.

McDaniel's heroic display against co-hosts New Zealand went a long way in the Philippines securing a first Women's World Cup victory back in 2023 and, while others further up the field often grab the headlines, the 28-year-old is every bit an influential figure at the opposite end.

In 2023, South Korea's Casey Phair became the youngest player to ever feature at a Women's World Cup. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

There has understandably been plenty of hype following Phair since she became the youngest player to feature at a Women's World Cup at the age of just 16 years and 26 days back in 2023. The scrutiny was only enhanced by the narrative of her being the first mixed-race player to represent South Korea in both women's and men's football.

It is important to remember that she remains a precocious teenage talent who only turns 19 in June, and that it was only after appearing at the last Women's World Cup that she earned her first professional deal with Angel City FC.

Phair has made a handful of appearances in the NWSL but is presently looking to gain invaluable experience on loan at Swedish outfit Djurgården.

She is definitely not the most influential member of the South Korea squad just yet, but all signs suggest she eventually will be. Less than three years on from her making history at the Women's World Cup, Phair has the perfect chance to show how far she has come.

A star in the making, Bangladesh will be relying on Ritu Porna Chakma's goals if they are to get out of Group B. Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury/NurPhoto

The sole debutants at the 2026 Women's Asian Cup, Bangladesh would probably not be here had it not been for Ritu's heroics during qualification.

Not only was the 22-year-old her country's top scorer with five goals, but -- considering it was essentially a duel between them and Myanmar for the sole qualifying berth in Group C -- her brace in a 2-1 win for Bangladesh in the meeting between the two sides effectively booked their ticket to Australia.

Bangladesh have their work cut out for them in their tournament debut and will likely be on the back foot most of the time, yet, expect to see Ritu leading the charge in any forward foray they might get to embark on.

Wang Shuang | 31 | China

China striker Wang Shuang is one of the most decorated players in the AFC. Judit Cartiel - FIFA

Wang may not enjoy the same recognition as some of her Japanese and South Korean counterparts given the relatively short time she has spent abroad -- with brief spells in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as in the NWSL with Racing Louisville.

Still, within the continent, her résumé is as decorated as they come.

- Women's Asian Cup 2026: Fixtures, how to watch, all you need to know

- Can this Matildas squad lift the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup?

- Subscribe to the Far Post, ESPN's women's football podcast

Having won her first senior cap back in 2014, Wang finally lifted the biggest prize as she scored five goals as China a 16-year wait to reclaim their status as champions of Asia. Last year, she replicated the feat on the club front by winning the AFC Women's Champions League with Wuhan Jiangda.

Now 31, Wang could probably have another Women's Asian Cup in her, but this may be the final one where she's performing at the peak of her powers.

And, while she will have plenty of support in the form of midfield dynamo Wang Yanwen and powerful forward Shao Ziqin, who has scored eight goals in just nine caps, most of anything that China creates usually starts at the feet of Wang.

Sangita Basfore | 29 | India

Sangita Basfore shone for India in Women's Asian Cup qualifying. Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

As far as driving forces in the engine room go, India have not needed to look further than Basfore for some time now.

Yet, her early days with the national team were largely spent warming the bench before an honest-but-pivotal conversation with then-coach Maymol Rocky sparked something inside Basfore.

Now India's midfield lynchpin, Basfore is still finding new ways to elevate her game at the age of 29 -- and is now a genuine goal threat from a deeper position.

After all, it was her two goals in India's stunning 2-1 win over Thailand that sealed the Blue Tigresses first qualification for the tournament since 2003 (they had featured in 2022 as hosts) -- at the expense of previous mainstays who had not missed nine editions until now.

Uzbekistan will hope captain Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva will lead them out of a difficult Group B. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Khabibullaeva is one of just two players in the Uzbekistan squad plying her trade abroad -- having been on the books of Turkey's Trabzonspor since 2024. Her international record of 43 goals from just 37 caps makes it easy to see why.

Since Khabibullaeva opened her account for Uzbekistan with three goals against Afghanistan at the 2018 CAFA Women's Championship, the forward has notched four hat tricks, five braces and even a five-goal haul against Bhutan back in 2023.

After five consecutive Women's Asian Cup appearances between 1995 and 2003, it has taken Uzbekistan until now to return to the continent's showpiece event. They, and Khabibullaeva, will certainly be looking to prove that this is where they belong.

Maika Hamano | 21 | Japan

Maika Hamano is the latest prodigy coming off Japan's conveyor belt of world-class talent. Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto

When the last Women's Asian Cup was held, Hamano had yet to win her first senior cap for Japan. In fact, she was only 17.

Follow the Women's Asian Cup YOUR WAY Follow the nations and players you love, ignore the ones you don't. The ESPN App is the best way to get all the 2026 Women's Asian Cup live scores, news and videos you want ANYWHERE, ANYTIME.

• Download ESPN from Google Play Store

• Download ESPN from iTunes App Store

DOWNLOAD

In the four years since, she has featured at the Women's World Cup, been part of the all-conquering Chelsea team that won a domestic treble last season, been named the AFC International Women's Player of the Year, and has since moved on loan to fellow Women's Super League outfit Tottenham.

Japan have constantly produced world-class talent over the years but, in recent times, their stars have been defensive stalwarts, midfield generals or out-and-out goalscorers such as Saki Kumagai, Yui Hasegawa and Mina Tanaka respectively.

Fleet-footed and overflowing with skill, Hamano offers Nadeshiko a completely different weapon, something they probably have not boasted since the retirement of 2018 Women's Asian Cup MVP Mana Iwabuchi -- who was also part of their 2011 Women's World Cup-winning team.

The depth of talent at Japan's disposal means that even a player of Hamano's ilk might not necessarily be guaranteed a starting XI berth, but she looms as a real ace up coach Nils Nielsen's sleeve in her tournament debut.

Midfielder Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy has earned 87 caps for Vietnam. Hannah Peters - FIFA

Vietnam have hardly been slouches at the Women's Asian Cup, as illustrated by their sixth-place finish and quarterfinal appearance in 2014 and 2022, respectively, after failing to get out of the group stage on six consecutive occasions previously.

A key factor behind their rise has been the presence of two fearsome attackers in Huỳnh Như and Phạm Hải Yến, who -- between the two of them -- have combined for 123 international goals.

Nonetheless, Vietnam's prospects this time around could quite possibly hinge not on either of their spearheads, but a pint-sized engine room schemer in Bích Thùy.

Standing at just 1.53 metres, Bích Thùy's play is more about efficacy than it is about grace with the way she scurries past opponents with ease, intelligently finding pockets of space in the final third before dealing damage either with a killer pass or long-range screamer.

While originally deployed wider, the evolution of coach Mai Đức Chung's system -- which primarily lets Bích Thùy's roam freely whether or not she is the sole No. 10 or one of a pair -- allows her to still drift out to the wings to find space but also elude her marker.

Despite having lofty ambitions, 2025 proved to be a year of disappointment for Vietnam as their finished third in the ASEAN Women's Championship and had to settle for a silver medal at the Southeast Asian Games.

Bích Thùy and her team have not had to wait too long in 2026 for a chance to make some amends.