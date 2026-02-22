Carrick: Man United can't get 'carried away' with Champions League within reach

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has said his side aren't letting themselves get "carried away" after recent form has put them firmly in contention for Champions League qualification, while praising the role of veteran midfielder Casemiro.

United have only dropped points once under Carrick so far, in their last outing at West Ham on Feb. 10 when Benjamin Sesko's late goal rescued a point.

Victory over Everton on Monday night would see United leapfrog Chelsea and go into fourth place in the Premier League.

Asked if qualification for the Champions League was now a possibility, Carrick said: "It's good that everyone's asking that question. It shows that we've put ourselves in a good position to start with.

"We're not getting too carried away now all of a sudden after a few weeks. We know where we're at, we're in a good position. I'd still like to be in a better position, mind you, but we're in a good position.

"We're positive, I think we should be. I think there's a lot of good things to take and look forward to. But then again, it's up to us and putting it into play really. It's possible, it's up to us to take the opportunity."

It's been a fruitful spell for United under Carrick, who were in sixth when the 44-year-old took over.

One of the key performers in that run has been Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid star will leave United at the end of the season, but Carrick has been hugely impressed with the part the 33-year-old has played.

He said: "Cas has been fantastic since I came in really, on and off the pitch. Experience is a great thing if you use it in the right way.

"Being a senior player here there is almost the responsibility of [setting] the example, and helping the younger players, helping the rest of the boys, and passing on your experiences in a positive way.

"He's been top since I came, in so many ways, and he's been a pleasure to work with. I look forward to continuing working with him for a few months yet."

