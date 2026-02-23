Stats: Eze's 5 ties Henry; Vinicius two behind Ronaldo's 11; Messi's second-worst defeat

Open Extended Reactions

Another blockbuster weekend of football saw Premier League leaders Arsenal respond to talk of a 'wobble' in some style, thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the North London Derby. Manchester City's 2-1 win over Newcastle United saw them keep pace with their title rivals, while the likes of Chelsea and Aston Villa fell further away with 1-1 draws, as Liverpool earned a dramatic late win over Nottingham Forest to stay in the hunt for UEFA Champions League spots.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid dropped to second place in LALIGA after a last-gasp defeat to Osasuna, while Barcelona took a one point lead atop the table thanks to a 3-0 win over Levante. Serie A leaders Internazionale saw their lead grow to ten points after defeating Lecce, while AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus all suffered defeats. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, dropped points in the Bundesliga title race after a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig, while Bayern Munich opened up an eight point gap thanks to a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Lens gave up their lead of the Ligue 1 table after a 2-3 loss to AS Monaco at home, while Paris Saint-Germain moved into first place with a 3-0 win over Metz.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

5

Eberechi Eze scored his fifth goal for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur, only Robert Pirès (7) and Emmanuel Adebayor (6) have more Premier League goals for Arsenal against Spurs. Among all players to score in the NLD in the Premier League, only Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have more. Eze is also now level with Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie with five NLD goals.

392

Eze also ended a run of 392 minutes played in the Premier League without a goal contribution - his previous goal contributions were 3 goals against Tottenham on November 23, 2025.

9 and 5

Tottenham are now on a nine-game winless streak in the Premier League, their longest winless run since 9 straight league games without a win from May 11 to Oct. 19, 2008. This is also the club's fifth consecutive home NLD loss, their worst since 1955.

11

Arsenal have won all 11 games this season immediately after a draw/loss (all comps). Arteta's side has not gone consecutive games without a win this season, the only Premier League team that has NOT had a streak of games without a win.

Eberechi Eze celebrated with a little breakdancing after his second goal �� Arsenal ran riot on Spurs! pic.twitter.com/95BgR9h6AL - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2026

48

Alexis Mac Allister's game-winning goal for Liverpool was the 48th GW goal scored by Liverpool in the 90th minute or later in Premier League history. No other club has scored more, with Arsenal a distant second with 36 game-winning goals in injury time. Liverpool have 10 such game-winning goals in the last five Premier League seasons, the most in the league in that span.

13/13

Raúl Jiménez has the best 100% conversion rate from the penalty spot in Premier League history (13/13), scoring past 12 different goalkeepers.

500

Nico O'Reilly scored Manchester City's 500th PL goal at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola.

1

Lewis Hall became the first Newcastle United player to score at the Etihad in the PL since DeAndre Yedlin in September 2018.

6 and 4

Chelsea lead the Premier League with four straight red cards and six players being sent off this season.

17

Chelsea also lead the league in most points dropped from winning positions at home this season (17).

3

Anton Stach and Dominik Szoboszlai have both scored three direct free kicks in the PL this season. This is the first time since 2014-15 that there are two players with 3+ direct free kicks scored (Christian Eriksen and Jason Puncheon).

654

James Milner created PL history with his 654 appearance, breaking Gareth Barry's all-time record. Barry does have more minutes played (54439) than Milner (40565) however.

21

Real Madrid sufferd their first league loss against Osasuna since 2011, ending a 21-game unbeaten streak (15-6-0; W-D-L) in LALIGA.

90+

Raul García scored a 90th-minute winner against Real Madrid, the first to do so in LALIGA since Hugo Duro in April 2025 (90'+5 for Valencia).

4

Vinícius Júnior scored in his fourth consecutive game in all competitions for the first time since March 2024 (also 4 games), The Brazilian also scored his ninth career LALIGA goal vs Osasuna, only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has more among Real Madrid players in LALIGA history.

77

Since Ante Budimir joined Osasuna in 2020-21, his 77 goals trail ONLY Robert Lewandowski (79) for most by any player in LALIGA over that span.

17

Barcelona have won all 17 home games against Levante, which is the club's best 100% record at home against a single opponent in LALIGA.

45

Barcelona have scored in a 45th consecutive LALIGA game, nine away from tying the second-longest scoring streak in LALIGA history (2012-13 Barcelona with 64, 2016-17 Real Madrid with 54).

66

Frenkie de Jong scored his first goal since Jan. 26, 2025, ending a run of 66 games without a goal for club or country (all comps).

12/13

Of the 13 goals scored in LALIGA by players aged 18 or under, 12 have been scored by Barcelona (Lamine Yamal 10, Marc Bernal 2), while the other was scored by Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid.

With Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong both scoring, it marks the first time two defensive midfielders score in the same game for Barcelona in LALIGA since at least 2010-11 �� pic.twitter.com/vvCL8x2gqm - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2026

14

Giuliano Simeone has 14 goal contributions this season in all competitions (6 goals, 8 assists in 38 appearances), one more than his tally last season (13 in 47 games).

42

Iago Aspas scored his 42nd penalty in LALIGA, one away from tying Bulgarian legend Lubo Penev for fifth most in LALIGA history. Cristiano Ronaldo (61) leads the way, followed by Lionel Messi (60), Hugo Sánchez (56), Ronald Koeman (46) and Lyuboslav Penev (43).

128

Domenico Berardi is now tied with Gianni Rivera on 128 Serie A goals and 47th place on the all-time list, having overtaken Andriy Shevchenko (127).

15

Inter Milan have scored the most goals from corners in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

24

AC Milan saw their 24-game unbeaten run in Serie A come to an end - it was the longest active unbeaten run in Europe's top 5 leagues. This was Milan's first league defeat since the season opener against Cremonese on August 23.

84

Bayern Munich scored their 84th goal in the Bundesliga this season, the most of any club in Europe's Top 5 leagues, with Barcelona a distant second (64).

28

Harry Kane leads the European Golden Shoe race with 28 goals, with Kylian Mbappé second with 23 goals.

100

Aged 22 years and 360 days, Jamal Musiala became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 100 wins in the league.

3

Folarin Balogun scored in his third consecutive match, tying the longest scoring streak of his career.

24

Only Athletic Bilbao (26) have conceded more goals than Marseille in 2026.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

964 and 20

Cristiano Ronaldo had his first multi-goal game of 2026, scoring his 20th goal in 20 games for Al Nassr this season, which was also his 964th career goal for club and country.

0-3

This was Lionel Messi's second-worst margin of defeat with Inter Miami in a game he featured in. His worst was the 0-4 loss to PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.