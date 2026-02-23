Ex-Iraq coach Jesús Casas takes over at the helm of Lion City Sailors

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Reigning Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors have appointed Spaniard Jesús Casas as their new coach, following the dismissal of Aleksandar Ranković at the start of the month.

The 52-year-old Casas, who was last in charge of Iraq, has put pen to paper on a contract which runs until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Just over a fortnight ago, the Sailors made the decision to part ways with Ranković despite the fact that they were sitting on top of the SPL with a perfect streak of eight wins to start the campaign -- along with a staggering of 36 goals scored and just four conceded.