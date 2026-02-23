Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye Sporting CP defender, Ben White future uncertain

Don Hutchison believes Tottenham will be able to get a point from their game against Arsenal in the Premier League. (1:32)

Ben White could leave Arsenal this summer, while Luka Modric is reportedly open to returning home to Croatia. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

Ben White has made only seven appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. Michael Regan/Getty Images

- Ben White's future at Arsenal is uncertain, with the club closely monitoring Sporting CP right-back Iván Fresneda, according to TeamTalk. Premier League title rivals Manchester City are also keen on the 21-year-old -- their sporting director, Hugo Viana, who used to work at Sporting, has driven their interest. Newcastle United are also reported to be interested.

- AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric could opt to rejoin Dinamo Zagreb after representing Croatia at the World Cup, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 40-year-old started his senior career with the HNL club and club president Zvonimir Boban was his idol. There are still other possible scenarios, though, as Milan have an option to extend Modric's stay by a year, and they want him to remain with them but will only trigger the clause if he wants them to. There is also a possibility that the midfielder could decide to retire.

- Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, as reported by Nicolo Schira. The 19-year-old, who has impressed so much with the Greek club that he won the 2025 Golden Boy award, has also been the topic of interest of several Premier League clubs. He has played 30 matches across all competitions this season, providing three assists.

- Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is Juventus' preferred option as the Serie A club looks to replace Michele Di Gregorio, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 29-year-old is valued at €25 million to €30 million and his salary of €4.5 million-per-year would fit within Juve's parameters, but there is strong competition from Internazionale as they could need a replacement for Yann Sommer. If Juventus can't sign Vicario, they could turn to Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi.

- A Tottenham scout was at Unipol Domus to watch Marco Palestra during Cagliari's goalless draw against Lazio on Saturday, as reported by Nicolo Schira. The 20-year-old wing-back is on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta and played the full 90 minutes, seeing a goal ruled out due to an offside call. Various reports elsewhere have suggested that Palestra has received interest from big-name Serie A clubs.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Aston Villa are determined to keep Amadou Onana despite Manchester United's renewed interest in the midfielder. (Football Insider)

- Napoli and Juventus are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Ernest Poku. (Nicolo Schira)

- Joao Neves has signed a one-year contract extension, which will keep the midfielder with Paris Saint-Germain until 2030. (Le Parisien)

- Zeki Celik wants to leave Roma as a free agent in the summer and has been approached by three Serie A clubs, three Premier League clubs, two Bundesliga clubs and one from the Turkish Super Lig. (Nicolo Schira)

- A meeting between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic's agent has been scheduled for March as the club aims to renew the striker's contract, which is due to expire in June. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United will only consider offers for Nick Woltemade this summer if the striker demands a move. (Football Insider)

- RB Leipzig blocked a January transfer for El Chadaille Bitshiabu, but the 20-year-old centre-back will force a summer move if his situation doesn't change. (Philipp Hinze)

- Mattia Perin could leave Juventus during the summer transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- Lens midfielder Andrija Bulatovic is set to agree a new deal to stay with the Ligue 1 club until June 2030. (Fabrizio Romano)