902-mile record equalled for longest away day in English football

Open Extended Reactions

Gateshead supporters equalled the record for the longest away day. Getty

The record for the longest away day in English football history was equalled at the weekend.

Gateshead made the 902-mile round trip to play Truro City, equalling the journey made in the reverse fixture in October which initially broke a record.

Between 50-150 fans were estimated to have made the long journey south and they were thanked by Gateshead players afterwards.

Cars, trains, sleeper trains and rail replacement buses were used by supporters eager to be a part of history for the National League fixture.

- Soccer's longest away trips: It's got nothing on the 'Distance Derby'

A brilliant individual goal from Harry Chapman ensured Gateshead would make the long trip home from relegation rivals Truro celebrating a 2-1 victory.

Cutting in from the left touchline, the 28-year-old set off on a 40-yard diagonal run which ended with him curling a shot inside the far post from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.

Chapman had earlier put his side, who ended a 16-match losing streak with victory over Halifax in midweek, ahead in the 19th minute with his first goal since October, poking a shot past goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

Tyler Harvey's scruffy finish, converting Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain's deep cross inside the six-yard area, drew the hosts level eight minutes later.

However, Chapman's goal of the season contender sent Gateshead on the journey home happy and saw Truro replace them at the bottom of the table.

Information from PA contributed to this report.