USMNT's Pulisic, AC Milan surprise fans with prematch kit reveal

Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan came up with a special way of unveiling their brand new 2025-26 fourth kit by simply springing it unannounced on the 73,000 fans inside San Siro for Sunday's Serie A game against Parma.

Rather than a standard photoshoot or flashy video launch, the Rossoneri instead had Christian Pulisic and his teammates emerge from the tunnel wearing the bright red uniform, which has been designed in collaboration with Italian streetwear label Slam Jam.

Inspired by Milan's kits of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the kit features an era-appropriate shiny metallic fabric that glistened beneath the floodlights.

Hopefully this modern version by manufacturers Puma will not be quite as prone to the merciless cling of static as those replica shirts of yesteryear.

United states star Christian Pulisic & Co. surprised AC Milan fans -- and special guest Megan Thee Stallion -- by suiting up in a brand-new kit for Sunday's Serie A match against Parma. AC Milan

Elsewhere, the shirt boasts fairly simple black block trim and a plain foldover collar while the Slam Jam tagline -- "Chaos is Order" -- is printed inside the nape of the neck.

The impromptu launch event was also attended by Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his guest of honour, Megan Thee Stallion.

Ibrahimovic, now working at the club as a senior advisor, gifted the rapper a jersey of her own before they took up their seats in the pitchside VIP section.

Pulisic made his first start for Milan in over a month as he has been eased through his recent injury issues.

The United States men's national team star and his colleagues suffered a 1-0 defeat, leaving them 10 points behind local rivals and league leaders Inter Milan with 12 games of the campaign remaining.