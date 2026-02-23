Santos coach reaffirms trust in Neymar after poor display

Open Extended Reactions

Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda expressed confidence that Neymar will rediscover his best form following criticism of his latest performance in Brazil.

Neymar played all 90 minutes of his team's 2-1 defeat to Serie B club Novorizontino on Sunday, a result that eliminated Santos in the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Paulista.

In his second game back since having minor left knee surgery on Dec. 22, the Brazilian forward struggled up front and also made a defensive error that led to Novorizontino's opener.

Vojvoda stressed the positives of Neymar's latest outing.

"Neymar is in great physical shape, he completes all the training sessions," the coach said.

"He played the full 90 minutes for the first time this year.

"I have a lot of confidence in him. His game will flow and evolve game by game. And I am responsible for ensuring that confidence comes. I have a lot of confidence in him and I trust every player in the squad.

- Brazil's Neymar: I might retire at end of 'important' 2026

- 'Everyone needs Neymar': Santos forward returns ahead of World Cup

- Neymar gifts Santos No. 10 shirt to Lionel Messi's sons

"He will motivate the players. Neymar will push himself to achieve the goals he has set for himself at Santos and with the national team."

Neymar, 34, helped Santos avoid relegation last season. The national team's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals is focused on claiming a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Injuries have prevented him from playing for Brazil since Oct. 2023.