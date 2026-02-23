Flamengo boss clarifies stance on Vinícius Júnior racism case

Open Extended Reactions

Flamengo coach Filipe Luís has clarified his comments about Vinícius Júnior, insisting he condemns racism.

The Brazilian club are standing by their former player and want Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni to face punishment if found guilty of racially abusing the Real Madrid forward.

UEFA opened an investigation after Vinícius accused Prestianni of calling him "monkey" during last week's Champions League game in Lisbon. Prestianni has denied those allegations.

"I would like to clarify my words, which were widely misinterpreted in the last press conference I held," Filipe Luís said.

"At no time was my intention to minimise the [alleged] racist act, nor to disrespect the victim in this case, quite the contrary.

"Let me say it again: Flamengo and I stand with Vini. I repudiate racism, I condemn the act of racism, racism is a crime.

"As I've said before, if the player [Prestianni] did this, it's not up to me to judge him, but if he did, let him pay, let him pay severely."

Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) sent last week letters to both FIFA and UEFA requesting exemplary punishments to anyone guilty of racially abusing Vinícius.

"It's easy for me to come here and speak, it's easy to make 'no to racism' t-shirts, it's easy to wear an anti-racist bracelet," former Chelsea player Filipe Luís said.

"What's difficult is punishing. If he [Prestianni] did it, let him pay."

Vinícius, 25, has been a leading voice in the fight against racism after being repeatedly racially abused by some opposing fans since arriving in Spain in 2018 from Flamengo.

He has an anti-racism law named after him by the Rio de Janeiro government for sporting events to be stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct.

"Flamengo supports all of Vini's causes, always," Filipe Luís said.

"I have immense affection and admiration for him, and I'm with him."

Vinícius scored the only goal of the game in last week's playoff opener at Benfica.

Madrid and Benfica are set to play the return leg at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, with a place in the Champions League round of 16 at stake.