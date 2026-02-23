Arsenal's Gabriel sends dig towards Richarlison after north London derby win

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol react to another stunning performance in a North London derby from Arsenal's Eberechi Eze. (1:56)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães playfully mocked his countryman Richarlison on Sunday after his side's dominant 4-1 north London derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyökeres both bagged braces to cancel out a Randal Kolo Muani strike as the league leaders settled any title nerves they may have been feeling after dropping points in both their previous league games.

The result plunged Spurs further into the relegation fight with Igor Tudor's side now just four points above the drop zone with 11 games to play.

And after the win, Gabriel took to his social media to pose for a photo in front on his player of the match award from the night, holding up a playing card with the number "4", a reference to the scoreline on the night.

To make matters worse for those of a Spurs persuasion, fellow Brazilian Richarlison was tagged in the image, continuing a long-running joke where both players poke fun at each other after various north London derby results, and adding to the ignominy of the defeat for the Spurs forward.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the win showed what Arsenal are made of heading into the title run-in.

"It feels like we showed what we are made of. I cannot be prouder of what I've seen out there but especially with the context of the way we lived the last 72 hours," he said.

"After what happened against Wolves and losing two points with the last kick of the game, it was tough. But that's the beauty of this game.

"There was no explanation watching the game back and how the hell we drew that game. From any angle, you say it's impossible and you have to watch it again and say it's not going to happen.

"But it happened and then you have to lift yourself up because you're feeling angry, upset, and even ashamed."

On the other hand, Jamie Redknapp believes Spurs are in major danger as relegation fears deepen with the club yet to register a league win in 2026.

"They can't keep performing like this. They've not had a win in 2026. But Arsenal were fantastic, it was a brilliant performance by them, they were just too good," he said.

"They were so much better than Tottenham, it's like two different leagues ... if Tottenham aren't careful they might be in a different league next season."

Information from PA contributed to this report.