Ex-Tottenham keeper makes comical error, hooked at half-time, manager resigns

Open Extended Reactions

Josh Oluwayemi after his mistake lead to a goal against Auckland. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Josh Oluwayemi, had an afternoon to forget on Saturday when his comical error in goal began a chain of events that not only led to a thrashing but for his own manager to resign post-match.

Oluwayemi, who joined Wellington Phoenix last year, managed to head the ball back into his own net after misjudging a defensive clearance from the opposition, Auckland FC, that spanned nearly the full-length of the pitch.

The 24-year-old attempted to clear the ball with his head as he found himself outside of his own box but could only manage an ignominious fluffed header that rolled back into his own net and began the procession for Auckland.

They went on to score two more inside the first-half leading to Oluwayemi being hooked at the break by soon to be departing head coach Giancarlo Italiano.

- World's best team Arsenal showed me Tottenham's 'level' - Igor Tudor

- Arteta says 'ashamed' Arsenal showed grit in Tottenham win

- Eze, Gyökeres star as Arsenal outclass Tottenham and settle title nerves

The change couldn't revive the game for Wellington though, with the side eventually falling to a 5-0 loss to leave them teetering near the foot of the A-League table.

But the drama didn't end there, with Italiano promptly announcing his resignation as head coach, with immediate affect.

"To lose 5-0 at home with the season still to play for is unacceptable, I take full responsibility," he said.

"I've told the club, I've tendered my resignation. I think it's easier for someone to come in with new energy and refocus the group."

Oluwayemi began his career at Spurs before spells at Chelmsford and Maidenhead preceded a move to the A-League. He has also been a part of England Under-15 and U16 squads.