Police investigate racist abuse of four Premier League players

Racist abuse of Tolu Arokodare was condemned by Wolves. Getty

Police are investigating online abuse directed at Premier League footballers over the weekend, with offenders warned: "Anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again."

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) said it had received four separate reports of abuse towards top-flight players over the last three days.

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland midfielder Romaine Mundle became the latest players to be targeted by online abuse on Sunday, following on from abuse aimed at Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri on Saturday.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the head of the UKFPU, said on Monday: "There is absolutely no place for racial abuse, either online or in person, and anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again.

"The UKFPU condemns this abhorrent behaviour and we will ensure that, through our dedicated team of officers, we do everything possible to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

Arokodare missed a penalty in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and subsequently received racist messages from several accounts.

The Black Cats later revealed Mundle had been the victim of similar attacks after his substitute appearance in the 3-1 loss to Fulham.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, which has called for platforms to do more to address the problem, issued a statement on Sunday evening which read: "We stand in solidarity with Wolves' Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland's Romaine Mundle.

"This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they've received on social media. But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly.

"The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behaviour, and nor should anyone else."

Sunderland condemned the abuse of Romaine Mundle. Getty

The Premier League issued its own statements on the latest incidents, vowing to assist Wolves' and Sunderland's investigations, committing to "serious consequences" for guilty parties and reaffirming: "Football is for everyone -- there is no room for racism."

Fofana, who shared images of messages directed to his Instagram account, had earlier offered a pessimistic take on the process.

"2026, it's still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished," he posted.

"You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything."

Mejbri had earlier also shared abusive messages he had received and wrote on his Instagram story: "It's 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please."

Nigel Dewale, who sent online abuse to England defender Jess Carter during the Women's Euro last summer, is set to be sentenced on March 25 after pleading guilty to a charge of malicious communication in January.

Dewale's arrest and subsequent conviction came about after an investigation was launched by the UKFPU last July.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The racism experienced by these footballers is abhorrent. The Prime Minister has supported footballers before who have had the courage to come forward and call out discrimination and racism and this is no different.

"Premier League clubs have said they want to work with social media sites, including Meta, the Premier League and the police to identify those responsible.

"And Meta has said that it will continue to work to protect people from abuse. Ministers will be holding them to account to ensure it happens."