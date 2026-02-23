Jude Bellingham expected back by April by Real Madrid - sources

Should Arbeloa's substitutions be blamed for Real Madrid's loss vs. Osasuna? (1:51)

Real Madrid are confident that star man Jude Bellingham and centre-back Éder Militão will return to the first team by the start of April, sources told ESPN.

The two players have been recovering from muscle injuries for weeks with uncertainty surrounding their return date.

However, they have trained on the pitch at Valdebebas and a source told ESPN that both players would be back in contention with the team at the beginning of April.

Militão was injured on Dec. 7 against Celta Vigo at the Bernabéu and the defender's time out would reach up to four months if he finally returns in April.

Bellingham was injured on Feb. 1 against Rayo Vallecano and the first scans estimated a month out due to a muscle problem.

However, the initial date has now been shortened, with sources telling ESPN that he has five weeks left to return.

Álvaro Arbeloa will not be able to call on either Bellingham or Militão for at least the next five games which includes Benfica, Getafe, Elche, Atlético Madrid at the Bernabéu and Celta de Vigo away from home, in addition to the two players' international commitments for England and Brazil in the March break.

Both could return for the clash against Mallorca on April 5.

Dean Huijsen remains doubtful for Real Madrid's match against Benfica on Wednesday due to muscle discomfort, a source told ESPN.

In the next few hours they will re-evaluate the physical condition of the Spanish centre-back and it will be decided whether or not he will play in the Champions League playoff round second leg tie.

Sources tell ESPN that Rodrygo has fully recovered from a muscle injury.

Sources add that he was fit for the game against Osasuna, but the club did not want to take any risks.

He will not play against Benfica due to suspension and will return against Getafe.