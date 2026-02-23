Everton vs. Man United LIVE: Latest updates from Premier League clash

Open Extended Reactions

Man United are yet to lose since Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim. Carl Recine/Getty Images

ESPN has live updates as Everton host Manchester United in Monday night's Premier League action.

Both sides have enjoyed some good form of late and will be looking for three more important points on Merseyside.

Everton, who are ninth in the league, have lost just one of their last five games; a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Man United are in fifth and yet to lose under Michael Carrick since he took over from Ruben Amorim, with wins over Man City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.