National league club accused of deliberately postponing game with sprinklers

The Walks, King's Lynn Town's home ground. Harriet Lander/Getty Images

National League North relegation-strugglers King's Lynn Town are being investigated after leaked CCTV footage showed sprinklers on at their ground, hours before a home game was postponed due to rain.

King's Lynn were scheduled to play South Shields on Feb. 14 in a 3 p.m. kick-off, but the game was postponed a day before.

South Shields are chasing promotion in the league while King's Lynn sit precariously in 19th, just four points above the drop zone and were said to have injury problems ahead of the fixture.

"Due to a high amount of rainfall and insufficient drainage, our pitch has too much sitting water and has become waterlogged," the club said at the time.

But now, leaked CCTV footage shows sprinklers in operation at the ground, timestamped to Feb. 13, the day before the South Shields game was scheduled.

"We are aware the matter is being investigated by the National League," South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson told the BBC.

"We've also seen the evidence of the sprinkler system being on for a very considerable time in advance of the referee pitch inspection, which was conducted remotely via telephone with the match referee and hosted by the KLTFC [King's Lynn Town Football Club] groundsman."

King's Lynn Town have been approached for comment by ESPN.