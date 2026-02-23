Chelsea, Arsenal learn Women's FA Cup quarterfinal fate

Open Extended Reactions

Holders Chelsea will face either London City Lionesses or Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester City are poised for a test against former winners Birmingham City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Six-time winners Chelsea defeated 2024 winners Manchester United 2-1 after extra time on Sunday to book their place in the quarterfinals. They will face a Women's Super League rival in either London City Lionesses or Tottenham Hotspur, who face each other on Monday night.

City will play WSL 2 side Birmingham City, who won the cup in 2012. Birmingham were relegated from the WSL in 2022 and are vying for promotion -- the league is expanding to 14 teams with the top two WSL 2 teams being promoted at the end of the season. They are in second place right now.

It will be a chance for the second-tier team to see where they are in comparison to this year's champions-elect, currently eight points clear at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, former winners Arsenal will travel to Brighton, who defeated West Ham in the fifth-round.

Arsenal cruised past Bristol City 3-0. Promotion-bound Charlton Athletic, currently undefeated in WSL 2 and top of the table nine points ahead of Birmingham City will face Liverpool, who have been struggling at the bottom of the WSL table.

Liverpool are currently 11th, one point clear of relegation fighting Leicester City. The 12th place WSL team will face the third placed WSL 2 team for the final spot in the WSL ahead of next season, making the matchup between Liverpool and Charlton an interesting contest.

The quarterfinals are scheduled across April 4-5 with the final scheduled for Wembley on May 30.