MLS Power Rankings: LAFC No. 1 after win over Miami, Messi

It's Tuesday, MLS action is back for 2026, and it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who looks the strongest in the first days of 2026? Who's in for a long year? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 1 to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Already looking like a title favorite before the season began, LAFC dominated Inter Miami with a 3-0 victory. Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min certainly were involved, but getting goals from attackers David Martínez and Nathan Ordaz will only make fans more hopeful at this early stage.

LAFC kicked off their MLS season with a dominant 3-0 win over defending champions Inter Miami. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

That attack looks pretty good! Offseason addition Warren Madrigal had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over the Revolution, and the Costa Rica international wasn't even the big-name signing. That was Cristian Espinoza, who also had a nice debut.

After the controversial decision to freeze designated player Hirving Lozano out of the squad, all SDFC did to start the year was get past Pumas in the Concacaf Champions Cup and thump Montréal 5-0 on Saturday. That game was more one-sided than expected because of a sending-off, but five goals from five different scorers is always impressive. Maybe they really are better without Chucky?

The Whitecaps earned a 1-0 home win over RSL thanks to a goal from AZ Jackson. Jackson arrived in the winter to help cover the Caps, moving two wide attackers on. It's a great early showing and an important win ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg against Cartagines this week.

Losing Evander in the first 15 minutes of the match wasn't ideal, but FCC still managed to overcome the loss and earn a 2-0 win over Atlanta United. Without the Brazilian star, the defense stepped up by totally outplaying the Five Stripes, and Gerardo Valenzuela did create three chances in his absence. Still, FCC will hope he's back soon.

The Sounders overcame an early injury to Jordan Morris and a stop-start first half that saw a goal called off after video review for a 2-0 triumph over the Colorado Rapids to open their campaign. No one wants Morris hurt, but Paul Rothrock immediately stepped up in his absence, scoring the second goal of the night.

This wasn't the start to the season the defending champions were looking for. The Herons fell 3-0 to LAFC at the Coliseum, and Lionel Messi's frustration with the officials carried into the tunnel, capturing the headlines after. The real story might be how Miami's defensive woes from last season continued, and the jelling time forward Germán Berterame could need. That said, this team still will rack up plenty of points.

Red Bulls manager Michael Bradley raised eyebrows before his first-team managerial debut, starting a 17-year-old forward, a 16-year-old midfielder (Adri Mehmeti) and a 17-year-old defender (Matthew Dos Santos) on the road at Orlando City.

That forward, Julian Hall, scored two goals in a 2-1 win that saw the Red Bulls dominate as they ran up an xG of 4.64 thanks to a rollicking first half. It's very early, but why not choose to believe?

Seventeen-year-old Julian Hall scored two goals for the New York Red Bulls in their 2-1 win over Orlando City. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Timbers opened the season with a 3-2 win at home over the Crew. There were some nervous moments -- and some confusion at the back -- but they earned the three points thanks to Ariel Lassiter's late goal. Colombian Diego Chará made his 400th start for the Timbers in midfield and went the full 90.

It's an auspicious MLS debut for Guilherme, who scored both Dynamo goals in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire. Fellow offseason addition Mateusz Bogusz had three shots, but manager Ben Olsen will hope he's more involved as the season progresses.

The defending Supporters' Shield winners had a Concacaf Champions Cup trip to the Caribbean (which they won convincingly), but a 1-0 loss to D.C. United was not the start to 2026 they hoped for. Seeing former forward Tai Baribo score the winning goal only made it hurt more for the Union and their fans. Ezekiel Alladoh had a good CCC debut but then was sent off in this one for an obscene gesture and language.

It took a bit of penalty luck for NYCFC to find the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the Galaxy, but Nico Fernández did well to convert from the spot as the visitors overcame an early deficit. It was a deserved point with the Pigeons creating more chances after conceding in the second minute.

An unlikely double from center back Daniel Munie helped San Jose open the season with a 3-0 romp over Sporting KC. It's a nice opener, but the Quakes will rise further in the rankings if they can do it against teams with more established rosters than an SKC very much in transition.

The Loons were able to earn a point on the road with a 2-2 draw at Austin FC, showing some hints they might adapt under new manager Cameron Knowles while keeping the identity built over the past few seasons. That might all change, of course, when winter addition James Rodríguez is up and running.

St. Louis opened the scoring thanks to a team move capped by Marcel Hartel but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after conceding 13 minutes later. Yoann Damet will take heart that many of the principles of play were on display, as St. Louis created scoring opportunities but couldn't finish enough of them.

Charlotte had a sluggish start but got a goal from Pep Biel to head home with a point in a 1-1 draw. The real hero, however, was goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. The Croat made 10 saves to help secure the point. Charlotte had only two draws all of last season but might be starting a new trend this time around.

As Petar Musa goes, so go FC Dallas, and on Saturday, he had a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory over Toronto. It was a back-and-forth game, and for FCD to keep earning victories, they will need to tighten up at the back. As long as the Croatian forward is in form, though, FC Dallas will earn points.

Offseason signing João Klauss got things off and running for the 2026 season with a second-minute goal, but the Galaxy couldn't keep the lead. Carlos Garcés was sent off, conceding a penalty with the foul that earned his second yellow, and it was a 1-1 draw with NYCFC. The Galaxy need to turn the page quickly with the second leg of a Concacaf Champions Cup series with Sporting San Miguelito coming Tuesday.

The Crew got off to a good start in Portland with a goal from Wessam Abou Ali and also enjoyed a golazo from Diego Rossi, but they weren't able to get anything from the match, losing 3-2 after Lassiter hustled onto a ball sitting in the box that no one could clear. It will take more effort to match the heights of past seasons.

It was a fantastic start to the season for D.C., with new signing Tai Baribo scoring a tidy goal in a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Last season was so rough, however, that it's tough to put D.C. much higher than 20 until we see some consistency.

After controlling the first half, the Fire couldn't handle Dynamo attacker Guilherme, who scored twice as the hosts beat the Fire by a 2-1 scoreline. The opening 45 minutes will give them something to build on.

Unlike last season, the goals were there for Austin in a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United, but conceding on a pair of headers when that certainly was part of the tactical talk heading into a contest with the Loons will leave Nico Estévez frustrated.

A trip to Vancouver is a tough assignment for the first match of the season, but RSL weren't able to rise to the occasion. The Caps looked crisper in a 1-0 contest that saw the home team take all three points.

The Lions didn't really answer the bell as the New York Red Bulls sent wave after wave of attack. It wasn't until far too late that Orlando was able to score in a 2-1 home defeat to open the campaign.

At this point, it's hard to know if Atlanta United want a new era or the old one with Tata Martino back on the bench. Whatever the case, the performance wasn't good enough in a 2-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Things are still coming together for TFC with Josh Sargent soon to arrive to lead the line, but a 3-2 loss to FC Dallas showed just how far they have to go.

The Rapids closed out the MLS weekend by traveling to Seattle and falling 2-0. The first half of the game lacked momentum because of several video reviews, but the Rapids didn't offer much to get excited about with three shots on goal in the defeat, none of them all that dangerous.

The Revs had no answer to Nashville SC's dominant attack, falling 4-1 on the road in Marko Mitrovic's managerial debut. Leonardo Campana did link with Carles Gil, but more of that will be required in addition to the obvious improvements in defense.

This is a team still coming together, and it showed in a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. Raphael Wicky has a lot of work to do, even as more bodies arrive.

Tomás Avilés' red card in the 50th minute of Montreal's match with San Diego FC certainly didn't make things easier, but the Quebecois side already was down 2-0 at that point en route to a 5-0 thrashing. It could be a long season.