Source: Orlando City in talks with Atlético's Griezmann

Orlando City SC is in talks to sign Atlético Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann, a source told ESPN.

Griezmann is currently under contract with Atlético until 2027, but that has not stopped Griezmann's camp from holding ongoing discussions with the MLS side over the potential transfer. Despite the talks, nothing has been agreed between Griezmann and Orlando City.

Griezmann has repeatedly expressed interest in joining the North American league, labeling MLS as a future objective when speaking to ESPN. There were reports in March linking him to a move to LAFC before he re-signed with Atlético.

"I've always said it, my target is to end up [in MLS]," Griezmann told ESPN in 2023. "It's my objective, to be there and end my career there, to be able to enjoy the sports there. I'm a big fan."

The timing of the move is unclear, with Griezmann expected to play a role with France at the World Cup this summer in North America.

The midfielder is in his second stint with Atlético Madrid, where he's recorded 69 goals in 187 appearances across all competitions since arriving in 2021. Griezmann kicked off his career in Spain with Real Sociedad in 2009, before going on to join Atlético for the first time and then Barcelona.

After three seasons in Barcelona, Griezmann returned to Atleti in 2021 on loan prior to completing a permanent transfer to the team.

On a club level, the midfielder has been part of several trophy-winning campaigns with both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona. He lifted the 2014 Supercopa de Espana, 2017-18 Europa League trophy and 2018 Super Cup with Atlético, while winning the 2021 Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Internationally, Griezmann formed part of the 2018 French national team squad that won the FIFA World Cup and the 2020-21 Nations League. His efforts earned him third place in the Ballon d'Or rankings in 2016 and 2018.