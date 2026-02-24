Man United's successful summer signings provide hope for the future

Don Hutchison reacts to Manchester United's 1-0 win over Everton to boost their top four hopes in the Premier League. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- Manchester United's decisive goal against Everton began with a raking pass from Matheus Cunha. It landed at the feet of Bryan Mbeumo, who ran at Michael Keane before laying a square ball across the face of goal.

There, Benjamin Sesko raced ahead of James Tarkowski to side-foot his finish past Jordan Pickford. In terms of the game, it was a goal out of nothing. For the United executives watching on, it was one borne out of their transfer strategy last summer.

It was enough to secure a narrow 1-0 win on Monday to move Michael Carrick's team up to fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to play in the UEFA Champions League.

- Why Man United fan's viral haircut challenge might not end anytime soon

- Arsenal back on track with big derby win; Real Madrid's shock loss; more

- Arsenal's derby win a major step in title race with Manchester City

In the short-term, this season has turned into an 11-game shoot-out to return to Europe's top table after two years away. That won't do in the long term for a club of this size. But the fact that United can point to a successful summer, which included Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko suggests that the recruitment issues which have caused so many problems may -- finally -- be cured.

"Certainly, the boys who have come in recently are all playing a huge part for us, which is ideal," said Carrick. "A major part of it is the character and the personality, and that is a major attribute to have, especially playing here.

"It takes a lot of different things to win games. Sometimes it will come a little bit easier and it will click and the goals will flow.

"Other times, like tonight, credit to Everton, it was a bit of a tight game in some ways.

"It wasn't flowing as much for us, but I think the spirit and the belief and the trust that the lads are gaining between themselves and between all of us, I think is important."

United's key task this summer is to find a new manager. But whoever gets the job -- whether it's Carrick permanently or someone else -- will find the role immeasurably easier if the right players arrive with him.

Whatever happens between now and May, this will still be a season that falls short of United's usual standards. Those have been set a long time ago by the trophy-laden tenures of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson.

But when the dust settles on the campaign, among the few positives will be the contributions of summer signings -- Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko and goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The young Belgian, signed from Royal Antwerp for less than £20m, also played his part against Everton. He dealt with the chaos from James Garner's corners -- particularly during a frantic last 15 minutes -- and produced a stunning save from Keane late on. There was another smart low stop from Tyrique George in the third minute of stoppage time to preserve a precious three points.

"The goalie was bloody brilliant for them tonight," said David Moyes afterwards.

United's recent transfer history is pockmarked with expensive mistakes like Alexis Sánchez, Jadon Sancho and Antony. It's certainly been a long time since they got four signings right in one summer. That money is starting to be spent well bodes well for the future, especially with a big decision to come about who should replace Casemiro.

Manchester United move to the top four of the Premier League following their 1-0 win over Everton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Brazilian -- pivotal to the revival under Carrick -- is leaving at the end of the season. It will again fall on CEO Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell to pick well and find a central midfielder capable of filling his boots.

"I think it's difficult for me to talk about the past when I've not been here," said Carrick. "I said it when I first came, sometimes, you know, we're just expecting players to perform, you know, and sometimes there's a lot more that goes into it.

"Feeling the environment, being comfortable in your surroundings to be able to perform is important and sometimes it takes a little bit of getting used to."

Carrick, meanwhile, looks very comfortable. With five wins and a draw from six matches in charge, the 44-year-old has put himself in the conversation to be the next permanent boss. United are the only Premier League side yet to lose in 2026 and no other team has collected more than their 18 points since the turn of the year.

But if he wants to know just how tough it can get at United, he needed only to look down the touchline at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes has proven he's an accomplished manager with successful spells with Everton and West Ham United, but the Scot lasted just 10 months in the Old Trafford pressure cooker before being sacked. Moyes had his own recruitment problems while at United.

After watching Sesko, Cunha, Mbeumo and Lammens prove the difference against Everton, he's well-placed to remind Berrada, Wilcox and Vivell that, whoever is in the hot seat, the job is far more manageable when the right players are in the building.