Sources: Mexico, Iceland game still on amid cartel violence

Mexico plans to go ahead with its friendly match scheduled against Iceland on Wednesday at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro amid unrest and violence in the country, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación who is known as "El Mencho," was killed on Sunday by the Mexican army in a targeted attack, causing backlash from members of the group. Individuals burned cars and blocked roads in protest, forcing the FMF to postpone Sunday's Liga MX match between Queretaro and Juarez FC and Chivas vs. America in the women's league.

Those postponements put the friendly on Wednesday in question, but the Mexican team went ahead with its previously scheduled training session in Queretaro on Monday and a source from the Mexican federation told ESPN that the game is expected to take place as planned.

The unrest has also led FIFA to request reports from Mexico on the security situation that affected the country, sources added.

FIFA is closely monitoring the events that transpired on Sunday and Monday, particularly in Guadalajara, Jalisco, which will be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Jalisco's capital, Guadalajara, is scheduled to host four games in the World Cup in June, including two involving South Korea. Co-host Mexico, Spain, Uruguay and Colombia will also play there.

Before the games in the summer, Monterrey and Guadalajara are set to host the FIFA inter-confederation playoff matches in March that will determine two of the remaining six participants at the World Cup. Bolivia, Suriname, New Caledonia, Jamaica, Iraq and DR Congo are all set to compete.

Internal documents, sent from FIFA Mexico to FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, summarized the events that occurred between Sunday, Feb. 22, and the early hours of Monday, so that the governing body can determine if any security issues exist and take next steps.

For now, sources confirm that there are no signs or indications that Mexico's ability to host the World Cup or the inter-confederation playoff matches are at risk.

Mexico also has a pre-World Cup friendly scheduled with Portugal in March -- a game in which global star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to take part.

As one of the host countries for the World Cup, Mexico will play in the first game of the tournament against South Africa in Mexico City on June 11.

The CJNG cartel is considered the most powerful in Mexico, with an estimated 19,000 members and operations spanning 21 of the 32 states. It has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.