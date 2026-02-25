Why is healthy Mexico star Chucky Lozano being paid $6 million to not play in MLS?

Open Extended Reactions

When you ask Mexican soccer fans about Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, one career-defining moment almost always comes to mind: The 2018 World Cup.

Then just 22 years of age, the rising Mexican star shocked the globe after scoring a stunning game-winning goal over previous champions Germany. It signified not only a historic 1-0 victory over the European powerhouse, but also a massive step forward for the pacey player with sky-high potential. It was then that supporters of El Tri began to dream of the impact that Lozano would make in future World Cups.

And yet, just a few months out from this summer's World Cup in which San Diego FC's marquee 2025 signing should be a key figure for Mexico, Lozano's status for club -- and therefore country -- is now suddenly up in the air.

When San Diego FC earned a resounding 5-0 victory over CF Montreal last Saturday in their MLS season opener, Lozano was nowhere to be found on the gameday roster. No, he wasn't injured or otherwise unable play. San Diego simply didn't want him on the field or on the bench -- and that won't be changing anytime soon.

"Our stance still remains the same," sporting director Tyler Heaps told ESPN ahead of the match. "Hirving is not and will not be part of our sporting plans heading into this year."

With the decision initially announced in January, the sporting director and club remain steadfast after previously revealing that they are looking for an exit for the league's fifth-highest earner from last season.

But after spending a reported total of $12 million for his signature back in 2024, why would the club want to drop the 30-year-old Mexican international? Why leave out the headliner that helped pack San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium in their inaugural season?

Lozano got off to promising start in the club's debut MLS season, but tensions between him and the club were made prominent in October following reports of a locker room altercation. A source told ESPN that it was an "intensive" moment that escalated into a shouting match between Lozano and head coach Mikey Varas regarding a decision to substitute out the player.

The altercation left Lozano off two game-day rosters, including San Diego's first-ever playoff game, before he returned in November. His last appearance for San Diego FC was Nov. 29, when he came on as a substitute in a 3-1 loss vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps in the playoffs.

When discussing the player's fit at the club, Heaps was quick to highlight that there was no "one moment, one instance" that decided Chucky's fate with the team. Instead, according to the sporting director, Lozano made decisions throughout the year that did "not reflect who we wanted to be in terms of an organization and a culture long term," while also noting that Lozano "was not completely aligned" on the field.

"That translated to the game and was also in training sessions," said Heaps.

However, with the clock now ticking down to the World Cup and MLS's season officially underway, it has become clear that Lozano prefers to stay put in San Diego.

With a no-trade clause that gives the winger the right to approve or reject any transfer, Lozano told media in December, "I'm happy here in San Diego" and that he wouldn't entertain winter offers.

A source confirmed to ESPN that there has been extensive attention from Europe and Mexico, as well as in MLS, where the transfer window is currently open. By mid-January, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reiterated Chucky's intentions after reporting that he "doesn't plan or want to leave."

It appears Lozano and his representatives have been presented options to move the player elsewhere and earn playing time -- if he so desires.

"There has been and there is interest in Hirving's services," said Heaps. "He's a very good player, and I think teams understand inside and outside the league that he could be a very good player for another club."

And if there's no deal by the end of the March 26 transfer window for MLS? Would Chucky continue to stick around San Diego and train on the side as he is currently doing?

"That's the reality that we're in," Heaps told ESPN. "If we are still struggling to come to an agreement with Hirving and his representatives and another club to find a solution for him, the expectation would be that he would continue to train by himself until the next window opens, and hopefully we can continue those conversations."