Why is healthy Mexico star Chucky Lozano being paid $6 million to not play in MLS?

When you ask Mexican soccer fans about Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, one career-defining moment almost always comes to mind: The 2018 World Cup.
Then just 22 years of age, the rising Mexican star shocked the globe after scoring a stunning game-winning goal over previous champions Germany. It signified not only a historic 1-0 victory over the European powerhouse, but also a massive step forward for the pacey player with sky-high potential. It was then that supporters of El Tri began to dream of the impact that Lozano would make in future World Cups.
And yet, just a few months out from this summer's World Cup in which San Diego FC's marquee 2025 signing should be a key figure for Mexico, Lozano's status for club -- and therefore country -- is now suddenly up in the air.
When San Diego FC earned a resounding 5-0 victory over CF Montreal last Saturday in their MLS season opener, Lozano was nowhere to be found on the gameday roster. No, he wasn't injured or otherwise unable play. San Diego simply didn't want him on the field or on the bench -- and that won't be changing anytime soon.
"Our stance still remains the same," sporting director Tyler Heaps told ESPN ahead of the match. "Hirving is not and will not be part of our sporting plans heading into this year."
With the decision initially announced in January, the sporting director and club remain steadfast after previously revealing that they are looking for an exit for the league's fifth-highest earner from last season.
But after spending a reported total of $12 million for his signature back in 2024, why would the club want to drop the 30-year-old Mexican international? Why leave out the headliner that helped pack San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium in their inaugural season?
Lozano got off to promising start in the club's debut MLS season, but tensions between him and the club were made prominent in October following reports of a locker room altercation. A source told ESPN that it was an "intensive" moment that escalated into a shouting match between Lozano and head coach Mikey Varas regarding a decision to substitute out the player.
The altercation left Lozano off two game-day rosters, including San Diego's first-ever playoff game, before he returned in November. His last appearance for San Diego FC was Nov. 29, when he came on as a substitute in a 3-1 loss vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps in the playoffs.
When discussing the player's fit at the club, Heaps was quick to highlight that there was no "one moment, one instance" that decided Chucky's fate with the team. Instead, according to the sporting director, Lozano made decisions throughout the year that did "not reflect who we wanted to be in terms of an organization and a culture long term," while also noting that Lozano "was not completely aligned" on the field.
"That translated to the game and was also in training sessions," said Heaps.
However, with the clock now ticking down to the World Cup and MLS's season officially underway, it has become clear that Lozano prefers to stay put in San Diego.
With a no-trade clause that gives the winger the right to approve or reject any transfer, Lozano told media in December, "I'm happy here in San Diego" and that he wouldn't entertain winter offers.
A source confirmed to ESPN that there has been extensive attention from Europe and Mexico, as well as in MLS, where the transfer window is currently open. By mid-January, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reiterated Chucky's intentions after reporting that he "doesn't plan or want to leave."
It appears Lozano and his representatives have been presented options to move the player elsewhere and earn playing time -- if he so desires.
"There has been and there is interest in Hirving's services," said Heaps. "He's a very good player, and I think teams understand inside and outside the league that he could be a very good player for another club."
And if there's no deal by the end of the March 26 transfer window for MLS? Would Chucky continue to stick around San Diego and train on the side as he is currently doing?
"That's the reality that we're in," Heaps told ESPN. "If we are still struggling to come to an agreement with Hirving and his representatives and another club to find a solution for him, the expectation would be that he would continue to train by himself until the next window opens, and hopefully we can continue those conversations."
Understandably, this scenario has created concerns for Mexico national team manager Javier Aguirre, who has hinted at doubts about Lozano's selection for the World Cup after using him as an occasional option last year.
Although Lozano was hampered by a hamstring injury that left him off last summer's Gold Cup roster, the fact of the matter is that the San Diego player didn't amass the same amount of national team appearances in 2025 as other wide attackers such as Roberto "Piojo" Alvarado, Alexis Vega, César Huerta, or Julian Quiñones.
"I spoke with him more than once, of course, regarding this situation he's in," Aguirre told reporters in January. "The conversation is obviously private, but I would say that I have more arguments [in a player's favor] if they're playing -- he and anyone else. I understand personal situations, like being in Europe and not playing as often... but I do prefer them to be in better shape, at least physically and in good soccer form.
"This is his decision. He'll have to think about everything that this entails, and we'll see what happens."
What followed was Lozano being left off a Mexico roster for a friendly against Iceland on Feb. 25. Considering that Chucky currently isn't playing any games for San Diego, it should have been fairly easy for the player to make the trip for the camp -- if he had been in the plans for Aguirre.
Heaps said that he's been in discussions with El Tri about Lozano's status with San Diego.
"I know, having talked to the Mexican national team coaching staff, that they need him to play," Heaps said. "We again made it very clear with them about what our intention was for Hirving this year, and I know they've also had conversations with him and his representatives. It is always challenging and puts the national team in a difficult spot to have to call a player that's not only not playing, but not in form."
Why might Chucky be in no rush to find a new club? If he doesn't intend to push for a World Cup spot anyway, he's earning a $6 million base salary and living in sunny San Diego. Whether he plays or not, he's under contract and San Diego FC pays him.
Whether it's a strategic and calculated charm offensive to win over the public who could push for Lozano's return, or a genuine effort to reach out to the local community, the former Napoli and PSV Eindhoven playmaker has recently made a push on social media to highlight his attachment to San Diego FC.
On the day of the club's latest victory, he posted an Instagram story that read: "May this season be played with pride, character, and heart," featuring the Snapdragon Stadium crowd, as well as a cartoon image of Lozano in attendance and sporting a hoodie with the No. 11 on his back.
But as for now in real life, Chucky is practicing alone at San Diego's headquarters in a World Cup year. He arrives in the afternoon away from the first team, leaving little interaction between Lozano and the rest of his teammates. As a contracted player that's still fulfilling his duties as an employee -- as limited as those duties may be now -- he's able to use the facilities and trainers that are available to him.
While Chucky is potentially risking the future of his career in this standoff, could San Diego FC be taking a calculated risk as well? Looking at the roster section of the club's website -- in which Lozano is still listed -- his omission on the field becomes more glaring. But so far, the club's other options in his winger role have calmed such worries, as demonstrated by their statement win against Montreal in their season opener.
Playing in Lozano's spot on the left wing, Amahl Pellegrino continued his promising close to 2025 with his first goal of 2026 in the 47th minute. Bryan Zamblé, an 18-year-old that made his MLS debut against Montreal, entered as a substitute for Pellegrino in the same position and scored in the 85th minute, cementing the dominant 5-0 win. Zamble's goal, with a cut inside the box and near-post shot with a right foot that resembled Chucky's 2018 World Cup strike, felt like a symbolic passing of the guard.
Earlier this month, San Diego passed its first major test of the year against Liga MX giants Pumas with a 4-2 aggregate victory in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Given the club's success without him, it makes sense as to why it isn't ruling out the possibility of buying out Lozano's contract if no deal is made by the end of the MLS transfer window.
"It's an internal conversation that we've had," said Heaps. "We're hoping and the expectation is that it does not get to that stage and that we work together and collaboratively to find a solution."
Heaps added: "This is not trying to make sure Hirving doesn't play again. We're not trying to collect every dollar of the transfer fee back. We are trying to work in a collaborative way to find a solution for him that benefits not only us, but also him as a player in his long-term career."
Club ownership appears to be backing the front office's plan to continue on without Lozano.
"These are decisions done by the managers, and we always have to respect their view," said club chairman Mohamed Mansour to local outlet San Diego Futbol last Saturday about Lozano. "There's [a] certain style of play, and the managers know what they want."
And so the saga of Chucky continues.
Questions abound. Will San Diego continue to find success without him? Will he be with Mexico at this summer's World Cup? But perhaps there's a simpler question we should be asking of the former rising star from just two World Cups ago: When will Hirving Lozano play soccer again?