Champions League live updates: Inter-Bodø/Glimt, Newcastle-Qarabag

Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONS!

We are back this week with some UEFA Champions League matches as the first teams can qualify for the round of 16 via the knockout round playoffs.

In our games kicking off simultaneously, Internazionale will look to turn around a 3-1 deficit as they host Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt at the San Siro. Elsewhere, Newcastle United will look to book their spot in the round of 16 as they host Qarabag and finally, Bayer Leverkusen will host Olympiacos.

Enjoy all the updates from Tuesday's matches.