Champions League live updates: Real Madrid-Benfica, PSG-Monaco

Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONS!

We are back this week with some UEFA Champions League ties as we finally confirm all the teams that will qualify for the round of 16 via the knockout round playoffs.

In our games kicking off simultaneously, Real Madrid looks to hold their lead as they host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu. Elsewhere, Juventus looks to reverse a 5-2 deficit as they host Galatasaray, and in an all-French affair, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain look to secure their spot as they host AS Monaco.

Enjoy all the updates from Wednesday's matches.