Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Man United, Real Madrid keen on Van de Ven

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are ready to move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, while Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is looking to move on and could head to MLS. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Micky van de Ven is likely to leave Spurs at the end of the season. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. It is reported that the 24-year-old is expected to leave Spurs in the summer, regardless of whether they avoid relegation, and the Red Devils are the latest club to join the race to sign him. TEAMtalk also reports that the Premier League side aren't close to reaching an agreement over a new contract with Van de Ven, whose deal expires in 2029, and the Netherlands international is now weighing up his options.

- Chicago Fire, Benfica, and Juventus are looking at signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the summer, says the Daily Mail. Silva, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and is reportedly keen to leave for a new challenge. The Portugal international has been a key player for Pep Guardiola over the past decade, and there has also been interest from the Saudi Pro League.

- Real Madrid are weighing up a move to bring back Como defender Jacobo Ramón, according to AS. It is reported that Los Blancos now see the 21-year-old as a potential long-term starter for the club after they let him leave in 2025, but luckily they included a clause which allows them to sign him back for €8 million. The report adds that the LaLiga side haven't made contact with the respective representatives of defenders Antonio Rüdiger, 32, and David Alaba, 33, regarding potential contract extensions, which could see Ramon brought in as one of the reinforcements to replace them.

- Barcelona and on-loan Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms, says Nicolo Schira. The 28-year-old has reportedly agreed a four-year contract until 2030, with the Blaugrana pushing to sign him on a permanent deal. Fresh talks are expected to take place, but sources told ESPN last week that United have no plans to accept anything less than the permanent option clause fee, which is worth between €30 million and €35 million.

- Chelsea have made an approach to sign Independiente del Valle and Ecuador international midfielder Patrik Mercado, according to TEAMtalk. The Blues are reportedly among several Premier League clubs keen on the 22-year-old, with Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham also interested in securing his signature. Any move to Stamford Bridge for Mercado would be expected to include a spell at Strasbourg on loan to allow him to develop, while also making the future switch to West London more feasible due to their ownership under BlueCo.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:30 Laurens: Glasner is tarnishing his Crystal Palace legacy Gab & Juls discuss Oliver Glasner's future at Crystal Palace.

OTHER RUMORS

- Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie are "one step away" from sealing an agreement for a new contract extension. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is open to a switch to MLS. (Telegraph)

- Manchester United and defender Harry Maguire remain in talks regarding a new contract, with 'positive signs' that a deal could be reached. (BBC)

- Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson remains on the radar of Atletico Madrid. He has also attracted attention from Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Caught Offside)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea remain interested in Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae (Football Insider)

- Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior wants to keep hold of striker Liam Delap amid interest from Everton. (Football Insider)

- Boca Juniors are interested in Roma forward Paulo Dybala when his contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires. (Matteo Moretto)

- Marseille are unlikely to activate the permanent option clause to sign on-loan defender Benjamin Pavard from Internazionale in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Galatasaray are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are weighing up an approach to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Internazionale are monitoring the situation of Udinese defender Oumar Solet, and recently sent scouts to watch him. (Nicolo Schira)

- Athletic Club could make another attempt to sign Girona midfielder Ivan Martin in the summer. (Marca)