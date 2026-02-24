AC Milan's Loftus-Cheek out for eight weeks after jaw surgery

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was stretchered off after clashing with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi. Getty

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be sidelined for around eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken jaw, AC Milan said.

Loftus-Cheek, 30, suffered "significant facial trauma" after colliding with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi during AC Milan's 1-0 league loss on Sunday.

The former Chelsea player was treated on the field before being stretchered off with a neck and head brace, and later taken to hospital.

"The operation to reduce and stabilise the fracture was completely successful," AC Milan said in a statement on Monday.

"Ruben is doing well and has already been discharged. The estimated recovery time is around eight weeks."

Loftus-Cheek showed on Instagram the injuries he sustained, including broken teeth and a fractured jaw, and later wrote "It was a tough blow, but the worst is behind me.

"A heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff who supported me over these past hours with professionalism and care. A special thanks to all the fans for your countless messages of love and support: I've read them and they've given me incredible strength.

"Thanks to my teammates: We are a team, we are a family. Now, forward towards our goals, strong and united, together."

Loftus-Cheek, who arrived at Milan in the summer of 2023, has three goals in 23 league appearances for the Rossoneri this season.

He is hoping to make England's squad for the World Cup that starts in June. Loftus-Cheek returned to the national team for the first time in seven years, when he came off the bench in a 3-0 win over Wales in an international friendly in October.