Jesse Marsch hits back at Sam Allardyce in Leeds relegation row

Jesse Marsch has fired back at criticism of his management from fellow former Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League at the end of 2021-22, the culmination of their demise post-Marcelo Bielsa.

Allardyce was in charge of the final four games of that dreadful season but has blamed his predecessors Javi Gracia and Marsch.

"Bielsa had the top physical stats in the Premier League, Leeds were No. 1," Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"So when I went to Leeds I thought: 'At least they are fit.'

"[But Leeds were] bottom three [in fitness stats]. The two managers after Bielsa allowed the physical stats to drop into the Premier League's bottom three.

"I thought: 'If we are in the top six at least we are fit enough to stay in the game, organise ourselves.'

"I remember when I was manager of West Brom, [Bielsa's Leeds] were still going in the last 20 minutes as fast as they were in the first 20 minutes."

Marsch fired back on social media, presenting data which indicated that Leeds, during his time in charge, were No.1 in the league for kilometres covered, metres covered, high speed sprints, high speed runs, and sprints.

He added, after Allardyce's criticism: "Really?"

He responded to a critical fan: "Game week 1-20. Learn to read pal."

Marsch gave a thumbs up to another who told him: "It's ok Jesse. You don't need to respond. They are not worth it."

Another Leeds fan wrote to Marsch: "Nobody cares about yours or Big Sam's opinions, the relegation speaks for itself."

To which Marsch replied: "Except we kept the team up."

Marsch's Leeds survived on the final day of the 2020-21 season by winning at Brentford thanks to goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison.

That victory is synonymous with a shirtless Raphinha celebrating with the away fans, before sealing a move to Barcelona.

Ex-England manager Allardyce has never led another team again since taking Leeds down. Marsch, meanwhile, is Canada coach ahead of the World Cup which they will co-host.