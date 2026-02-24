Benjamin Sesko: 'Pressure is a privilege' at Man United

Micheal Carrick beliefs Manchester United's Benjamin Šeško is playing with great confidence and belief after coming off the bench to score Manchester United's winner against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. (1:12)

Benjamin Sesko said he must embrace the pressure that comes with playing for Manchester United if he's going to succeed at Old Trafford.

Sesko has been under the spotlight since his £73 million ($99m) move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

The 22-year-old received criticism after starting his United career with just two goals in his first five months at the club.

But after hitting back with six goals in his last seven games -- including the winner at Everton on Monday -- Sesko has said he has to learn to live with the scrutiny.

"For me, the way I look at the pressure it's something that, if I want to be a good player, it's something that I have to have," the striker said.

"I take it as a privilege. It's something that has [to be there] if you want to play at the highest level and it's about accepting it and not really caring about it."

United interim boss Michael Carrick faced calls to start Sesko at Everton after the Slovenian forward came off the bench to score the equaliser at West Ham.

Named on the bench again at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, he was introduced early in the second-half and found the net 13 minutes later.

Benjamin Sesko celebrated his third goal in four games off the bench against Everton. Getty

After finding the net in back-to-back games, Sesko is in line to start for the first time under Carrick when Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

But he insists he's not focused on how many minutes he gets -- just how best to use them.

"We are talking of course but [Carrick] believes in me, everyone believes in me, they are getting me ready to start as soon as possible," Sesko said.

"It's more about me showing up when it's important, no matter how many minutes I'm getting I'm focusing on delivering and trying to help the team secure the wins.

"I'm not even thinking about 'I have to start, I have to start.' If I get the next minutes, five minutes, I'm going to use them and for me and it's just about trying to enjoy and delivering for the team."

Sesko's form has been key to the revival under Carrick.

Five wins and a draw from his six games in charge have lifted United up into fourth place ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Champions League football.

"Everyone is working for each other and I said many times the coaching staff in general, not just Carrick, but also the others he has beside him are unbelievable," Sesko said.

"They are working on individuals and you can see that on the pitch.

"In the end to win so many games and secure so many points it's made out of details and that's how we get all these points."