Ivan Toney responds to bizarre Saudi Pro League incident: 'Never smelt breath so bad'

Ivan Toney has been in fine form in front of goal for Al Ahli this season. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Ivan Toney was involved in a bizarre altercation in Al Ahli's Saudi Pro League match against Damac on Monday in which an opposition player came close to kissing Toney, leading the former Brentford man to later say on social media that he's "never smelt breath so bad."

Toney played the full 90 minutes as Al Ahli earend a 1-0 win thanks to Franck Kessié's goal.

The incident occurred after Damac thought they had scored a late equaliser, only to see it disallowed by the video assistant referee.

Toney subsequently celebrated in the face of Jamal Harkass as the Damac defender repeatedly motioned to kiss the England striker. He also briefly pushed his forehead against Toney's.

The 29-year-old later responded to a highlight of the incident on X, writing alongside a vomiting emoji: ""I've never smelt a breath so bad."

Toney has been in fine form in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 22 goals in 23 appearances, boosting his chances of a surprise inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this summer's World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the scoring charts with 20 goals in 20 games.