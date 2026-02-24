Rio Ngumoha aims for 'more minutes' after game-changing Liverpool cameo

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Rio Ngumoha has said he is hopeful of earning more Premier League minutes after his impressive cameo against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The teenager -- who became Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer when he netted the winner against Newcastle United earlier in the season -- was introduced from the bench after 77 minutes at the City Ground and helped change the game for Liverpool, who clinched a 1-0 victory thanks to a late strike from Alexis Mac Allister.

"I know I need to at least do something to try to impact the game, whether that's on the ball or off the ball," Ngumoha said.

"That can be putting in a tackle, pressing to win the ball back, putting balls in the box, having shots on target or just beating my man.

"I just think every single time I'm called on for the team, I want to show everyone what I can do really. Hopefully [more game-time] soon, just keep pushing and gaining the manager's trust and hopefully that leads to more minutes."

Ngumoha has played 89 minutes in the Premier League this season -- comfortably the most by any player under the age of 18 in the division this term. However, with both Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo struggling for goals, there have been calls for the teenager to be handed more first-team opportunities by head coach Arne Slot.

"I feel like if you are not playing as much then you can stagnate, so I want to gain more minutes -- whether that is under-18s or 21s -- I am still so young, so I am available to play, so any games I can play, I will," Ngumoha said.

"The manager is very important to me and he helps me a lot. We might have a meeting after training and he tells me how well I am doing, to keep going, showing me clips. All of that is important and helpful.

"I think it has gone really well. I am learning a lot every day playing and training with some of the best players in the world. I can't ask for much more as a young kid. So I just think I need to carry on improving, working hard in training and showing what I can do to the manager."