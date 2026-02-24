Thibaut Courtois criticises José Mourinho: 'Vinícius Júnior didn't do anything wrong'

Open Extended Reactions

Thibaut Courtois has said he was "disappointed" by José Mourinho's claim that Vinícius Júnior's goal celebration led to the star being allegedly racially abused, as Real Madrid prepare to host Benfica in their Champions League playoff second leg on Wednesday.

UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for one game as its investigation into the incident -- which followed Vinícius' goal in Madrid's 1-0 win in Lisbon last week -- continues, with Benfica and Prestianni both insisting on the player's innocence.

In the aftermath of the first leg, Mourinho -- who will be suspended for the second leg after being red carded late in last week's match -- suggested that the Brazil international's celebration, dancing by the corner flag at the Estadio da Luz, had sparked the confrontation.

"Mourinho is Mourinho, and as a coach you'll always defend your club, and what your player has told you," Courtois said in a news conference on Tuesday. "But what disappointed me was using Vini's celebration. Vini didn't do anything wrong. We can't justify an apparent racist act because of a player's celebration."

Despite his ban, Prestianni has travelled with the Benfica squad to Madrid for Wednesday's game at the Bernabéu. "It's a big moment for football to deal with these things," Courtois said.

"In the dressing room we know what Vinicius told us. It's happened a lot of times in football, on the field, in stadiums, we have to deal with it now.

"I know Vini heard it 100%, and I believe him 100%. As [Prestianni] covered his face with his shirt, we'll never know for sure. Benfica are defending their player, and the institutions will decide what they have to decide."

UEFA's disciplinary regulations include a guideline of a 10-game suspension for discriminatory behaviour.

Sources have told ESPN that in evidence to UEFA, Prestianni has said he used an anti-gay slur when talking to Vinicius, rather than a racist one.

"To me that seems just as serious," Courtois said. "It's a homophobic insult. It's just as serious... We can't ever accept racism, homophobia, and those kind of things."

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa called for UEFA to "make sure that [anti-racism] isn't just a slogan, a nice banner before a game."

Arbeloa said: "We hope they take the opportunity. [Vini] is fine, he's enthusiastic, he's motivated for this kind of game. Since I arrived [in January] he's been decisive."

Another Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappé, has struggled with a knee problem in recent weeks, but Arbeloa said he was available for Wednesday's game.

"Kylian is ready to play tomorrow, which right now is the most important thing." Arbeloa said. "It's important to value the commitment he's showing to his teammates, he's trying to help us on the pitch."