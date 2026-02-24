Benfica president defends Gianluca Prestianni: 'Guarantee' he isn't racist

Álvaro Arbeloa has praised Vinícius Júnior's character and strength after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was given a provisional one-match ban over racism claims made by the Real Madrid forward. (1:19)

Benfica president Manuel Rui Costa strongly defended Gianluca Prestianni following allegations he racially abused Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, arguing the Argentinian winger "is not a racist."

UEFA has provisionally suspended Prestianni for Wednesday's Champions League playoff return leg as it investigates the incident -- which occurred following Vinícius' goal in Madrid's 1-0 win in Lisbon last week.

"It's clear that Prestianni isn't racist because if he were, he wouldn't play for Benfica," Rui Costa told reporters on Tuesday.

"Although it's a game situation, it's also a human situation, but that doesn't diminish Benfica's anti-racist stance in any way. Benfica would never have racist players in its squad.Throughout its history, Benfica has been an example of inclusion and against racism. It has an African player [Eusebio] as its greatest symbol. Prestianni isn't racist, and if he were, I'd be the first to take a stand."

Vinícius accused Prestianni of calling him a racist slur after the Brazil international celebrated scoring the only goal of the game. Prestianni, who was captured by images covering his mouth with his jersey during the alleged incident, has denied the allegations.

When asked if Vinícius had lied, Rui Costa replied: "I wasn't on the field to know what was said. What I can say is that I believe my player. Prestianni is being crucified as a racist, and I can guarantee that he isn't.

Gianluca Prestianni has been suspended for the second leg against Real Madrid. Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

"There was an incident on the field that has yet to be resolved, and Benfica has cooperated fully."

Benfica have appealed Prestianni's provisional suspension and the player has travelled to Madrid. Rui Costa had initially expected a definitive ruling on the matter.

"We filed an appeal because we understand that nothing has been proven," Rui Costa said. "It doesn't justify the player's absence from this game. I expected something definitive, but in the end, there was only this provisional suspension."

- Thibaut Courtois criticises José Mourinho: 'Vinícius Júnior didn't do anything wrong'

- Back at the Bernabéu: Could Mourinho coach Real Madrid again?

Rui Costa, meanwhile, said he was surprised that UEFA have not punished Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

UEFA dismissed Benfica's complaint accusing Valverde of violent contact after the Uruguayan midfielder appeared to strike rival defender Samuel Dahl on the back of the head in an off the ball incident.

"We believe that there was a clear aggression by Valverde and that he should have been left out of this game," Rui Costa said.

He said Benfica coach José Mourinho has travelled to Madrid but he will serve a one-match touchline ban against his former club.

Mourinho has faced criticism following his post-game remarks in which he suggested Vinícius had provoked the abuse with his goal celebration, dancing by the corner flag at the Estadio da Luz.

"We lose our leader, who would have liked to be in the technical area," Benfica assistant coach João Tralhão said of Mourinho's absence.

"A leader is always missed, but he also said that when one player is missing, another will be there, and that player will give their all. He's with us, we know what we have to do. It's his ideas and the club's ideas that will be defended."