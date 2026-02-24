Inter Miami target Blackmon signs new Vancouver deal - sources

Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed reigning MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources tell ESPN.

The deal concludes a drawn out negotiation that saw Inter Miami make a play for the United States international, with Vancouver ultimately rejecting a cash transfer offer of $3 million. Later Blackmon didn't turn up for a scheduled medical to start training camp, according to sources.

Blackmon ended up completing the medical the next day and continued to train with the Whitecaps throughout preseason.

Tristan Blackmon played in the Vancouver Whitecaps' opening game of the 2026 MLS season against Real Salt Lake. Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

He went the full 90 minutes in each of Vancouver's first two competitive fixtures this season, a 0-0 draw against Costa Rican side Cartaginés in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake in the MLS season opener last weekend.

Sources added that Blackmon, who had two years to run on his original deal, ultimately signed a contract that contains a sizable raise, but not as much as Miami was offering.

For Vancouver, the deal allows the club to hang on to a player who has been a mainstay along the Caps' backline since he was signed in 2022 following a four-season stint with LAFC.

In addition to being awarded Defender of the Year in 2025, Blackmon was named an MLS All-Star and earned his first two caps with the U.S. men's national team last September.

With the deal signed, Blackmon can not only focus on Vancouver, but also do everything he can to make the U.S. World Cup roster, where he's in a competition with Augsburg's Noahkai Banks and Celtic's Auston Trusty for what is likely the fifth and final center-back spot.

Blackmon will get a better sense of his chances when U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino names his roster for the next FIFA international window in March, which will include matches against Belgium and Portugal.

Blackmon helped the Whitecaps reach the final of both the Concacaf Champions League and MLS Cup, though Vancouver failed to win either match.

According to data from the MLS Players Association, Blackmon made $800,000 in guaranteed compensation last season, which ranked 37th among MLS center backs.