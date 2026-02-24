Kylian Mbappé (knee) likely out for Real Madrid vs. Benfica - sources

Álvaro Arbeloa has praised Vinícius Júnior's character and strength after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was given a provisional one-match ban over racism claims made by the Real Madrid forward. (1:19)

Kylian Mbappé is unlikely to be fit for Real Madrid's Champions League playoff second leg with Benfica as he continues to struggle with a knee problem, sources have told ESPN.

The star forward has felt discomfort in his left knee in recent months -- most recently missing Madrid's LaLiga game with Real Sociedad on Feb. 14 -- and again felt discomfort in training on Tuesday.

The club's doctors have been trying to manage the issue and sources told ESPN that there are doubts -- shared by the player and the medical team -- as to whether he should feature in Wednesday's crucial playoff match.

Madrid won the first leg 1-0 in Lisbon on Feb. 17, with Mbappé playing the entire game.

If Mbappé were to feature against Benfica, he would likely then require a 10-day break, sources said.

Kylian Mbappé is a doubt for the second leg of Real Madrid's playoff tie with Benfica. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The club do not believe that the France international risks exacerbating his injury if he were to play, sources said, but it is nonetheless painful, with Mbappé operating at around 60 to 70% of his ability.

After Wednesday's game with Benfica, Madrid host Getafe on March 2, and then visit Celta Vigo on March 7.

Mbappé has excelled for Madrid this season, scoring 23 goals in LaLiga, and 13 in the Champions League.

His left knee troubled him before Christmas. He missed Madrid's Champions League clash with Manchester City on Dec. 10, and in January, he was able to play just a few minutes of the Spanish Supercopa.

His movement appeared restricted in Saturday's 2-1 LaLiga defeat at Osasuna.

"Kylian is prepared to play tomorrow, which is the most important thing right now," coach Álvaro Arbeloa said in a news conference on Tuesday. "I want to highlight the commitment he's showing to the team, to his teammates.

"He's trying to help us on the pitch. He's a decisive player and he can decide a game in any moment."