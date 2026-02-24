Howard Webb: Rayan Cherki goal rightly disallowed against Liverpool

Open Extended Reactions

Rayan Cherki's goal was disallowed against Liverpool earlier this month. Getty

Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb said Rayan Cherki's disallowed goal for Manchester City against Liverpool was delivered through the correct use of VAR and insisted there's a "limit" to common sense.

Cherki's strike from long range at Anfield -- with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson chasing a Liverpool equaliser -- was awarded by on-pitch referee Craig Pawson handing a 3-1 Premier League win to Pep Guardiola's side.

Dominik Szoboszlai fouled Erling Haaland in the build-up to the breakaway goal. Advantage had been originally awarded to City, but following a VAR review, Haaland was also adjudged to have pulled Szoboszlai back, and the goal was chalked off.

City were awarded a free kick and Szoboszlai was subsequently shown a red card and banned for one match following the fixture on Feb. 8.

At the time, the decision courted criticism. However, speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb explained: "To referee at Premier League level, you need a feel for the game, you need an understanding, and we try to apply common sense where that's possible but there's a limit to that.

"This goal is only scored -- it only goes in the goal -- because Erling Haaland pulls Szoboszlai, preventing him from being able to clear the ball.

"The referee tries to play an advantage when Szoboszlai initially pulls Haaland, and he waits to see what happens and, of course if the ball goes straight into the goal, that's a good advantage, we give the goal.

"But the ball only goes into the goal because Haaland clearly commits an offence on Szoboszlai. We can't ignore that. We can't therefore just allow the advantage because it's only accrued because of that action by Haaland.

"So, we have to go right back to the initial offence, which is the one by Szoboszlai pulling Haaland. It's outside the penalty area, it denies an obvious goalscoring opportunity, so a free kick is given and Szoboszlai is sent off.

"He was appealing for this foul by Haaland, he was right to appeal because it was a foul. But unfortunately for him, he'd committed an initial offence that has to be penalised and we end up in what is clearly the right place through the use of VAR in the end."