Cardoso scores first Champions League goal on 'perfect' night

Open Extended Reactions

United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso said he had a "perfect" night on Tuesday after scoring in Atlético Madrid's 4-1 Champions League playoff second leg win over Club Brugge, as the LaLiga side cruised into the competition's round of 16.

Cardoso's 48th-minute goal -- firing in from outside the box -- put Atlético 2-1 up at the Metropolitano, before forward Alexander Sørloth completed a hat trick to see the home side progress 7-4 on aggregate.

Cardoso has had an injury-hit debut season at Atlético since joining from Real Betis in July 2025, playing just 203 minutes in the Champions League so far.

Tuesday's goal was his first for Atlético.

"I always dreamed about nights like this, playing in the Champions League at home with these fans, scoring a goal and getting the win," he told Movistar on Tuesday. "It was perfect."

Cardoso suffered an ankle injury in September which kept him out for six weeks, and he has failed to cement a regular spot in Atlético's midfield since.

"I feel good," the midfielder said. "I had problems with injuries at the beginning, and I've never had many before. It wasn't the start I wanted, but I know what I can contribute to the team, and now I feel good. I have the confidence of all the staff and the players, they've supported me."

Atlético have had an inconsistent 2025-26, recording some big wins -- including a 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey earlier this month -- but already find themselves 13 points off the top of the LaLiga table.

They will play Barça in the second leg of their cup semifinal next week, while in the Champions League round of 16, Friday's draw will pit them against either Tottenham or Liverpool.