England's Leah Williamson unwilling to rule out player strikes over welfare

England captain Leah Williamson has said she would consider strike action in protest over player welfare concerns.

The Arsenal defender is back in the Lionesses squad for the first time since undergoing knee surgery after leading her country to Euro 2025 glory.

A significant number of Sarina Wiegman's side struggled with fitness and injuries following last summer's tournament in Switzerland.

Williamson believes there is still time for governing bodies to address fixture congestion but would not rule out drastic action if players feel they are being placed at increased risk of injury.

"Ultimately, we all want to play football; nobody wants any games, years, seasons to be taken away from them -- tournaments especially," she told a news conference ahead of next week's World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland.

"But across men's and women's football, I think the possibility for growth in the game just never seems to end. And the money that's on the table for everybody involved, we'll benefit from that too.

"There has to be a balance and I would never rule out further action from the players because if it needed to happen for people to protect themselves, I wouldn't blame anybody."

Leah Williamson returns to the England squad for the first time since Euro 2025. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Asked if that could include going on strike, Williamson replied: "I've not had any conversations about this right now.

"But if a group of people doesn't feel like they're getting listened to then history suggests that that's the only way they can get heard, so I'd never take it off the table.

"I just don't think that's where we are now. I think we're still in a phase where we can all collaborate and listen and educate."

After England retained the Euros title in July, the sidelined Williamson sat out a friendly defeat by Brazil and victories over China, Ghana and Australia.

"Scheduling, I don't think people argue against it for fun," said the 28-year-old.

"The more successful you are, the less rest you have and the higher risks of injuries. The facts are there with the players.

"I just think it's an accumulation and when we look ahead, the players, sure we'd all love to just turn up and play football, but we do use our voice and we do try and get involved in the conversations with the hierarchy so they at least have our perspective.

"Whether it's listened to is beyond my control."

Williamson returned to club action on Dec. 13 as a substitute in Arsenal's 3-1 Women's Super League victory over Everton.

She added: "It's mainly around the rest periods and trying to get all governing bodies to align. It always sounds like we're asking for a holiday, and that's not the case."

England face Ukraine in Antalya, Turkey next Tuesday -- a neutral venue selected because of the ongoing war -- before hosting Iceland four days later at a sold-out City Ground in Nottingham.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Williamson said: "It's incomprehensible to us and that's a luxury we're all very aware of.

"I'm sure Ukraine would have loved to play us in their home country, we would have loved to play there too.

"It's not feasible because of war -- when you actually say that out loud...

"I'm looking forward to an occasion that gets to celebrate those players. I'm proud to play for my country. I can't imagine how they feel to step out in a Ukraine shirt."